  Hindi News
  Local
  Punjab
  Jalandhar
  • After One Year, The Minister Arrived Again, The Same 10 Problems Of The Industry, The Solution Of The Minister Decide The Schedule Of Meetings Of Departments

बैठक नई, मुद्दे वही...:एक साल बाद फिर पहुंचे मंत्री, इंडस्ट्री की वही 10 समस्याएं मंत्री का समाधान- विभागों की मीटिंग का शेड्यूल तय करो

जालंधर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
2020 अब कारोबार को रफ्तार देने के लिए मीटिंग
  • इंडस्ट्री से जुड़ी समस्याएं सुनने के लिए जालंधर आए उद्योग मंत्री सुंदर शाम अरोड़ा, कारोबारियों ने जताई नाराजगी
  • 2019 में उठाई समस्याओं का आज तक हल नहीं, कारोबारी बोले- मीटिंग का तभी फायदा जब काम हो

सिटी की इंडस्ट्री के लिए तारीख बदल रही है पर स्थिति जस की जस है। सिटी के 10 प्रमुख मुद्दे हैं, जिनके हल की मांग पिछले साल 29 अक्टूबर को एक निजी होटल में इनवेस्ट पंजाब संबंधी मीटिंग में इंडस्ट्री मिनिस्टर सुंदर शाम अरोड़ा के सामने रखी गई थी। आज एक साल बाद इसी तारीख को मंत्री इंडस्ट्री की प्राॅब्लम सुनने के लिए आए। इसके साथ एक मकसद ये जुड़ा था कि रेल मंत्रालय ने जो पंजाब को रेल गाड़ियां आने सें रोकी गई हैं, उससे पैदा हुए संकट के हल पर विचार करना।

मीटिंग में सवाल भी पुराने थे और मंत्री के जवाबों में भी कोई बड़ा अंतर नहीं था। व्यापार सेना पंजाब के प्रेसीडेंट रविंदर धीर ने यहां तक कह दिया कि जो पिछली मीटिंग में बात हुई थी, उस पर क्या काम हुआ? इस मीटिंग का भी तभी लाभ होगा जब कोई काम हो। मंत्री के साथ बैठे जालंधर के सभी कांग्रेस विधायक और सांसद चौधरी दो घंटे चली चर्चा में चुप रहे।

पिछली बार 4 जून काे मंत्री श्रमिकाें के लिए ट्रेनें चलाने का एलान करने आए थे। तब इंडस्ट्री की मांगाें पर मंत्री ने कहा था कि जल्द की चंडीगढ़ में बैठक करेंगे। इसके बाद मीटिंग नहीं हुई। डीसी ऑफिस के कांफ्रेंस रूम में पूरे जिले के इंडस्ट्री संगठनों के डेलीगेट पहुंचे थे। इनमें खेल सामान, ऑटो पार्ट्स, हैंडटूल, मशीनरी, लेदर, एग्रो इंडस्ट्री के लोग शामिल रहे।

2019 इनवेस्टर्स मीट के लिए मीटिंग
2019 इनवेस्टर्स मीट के लिए मीटिंग

दूर की जा रही ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट की दिक्कत

मीटिंग के दौरान लेदर इंडस्ट्री की बात का जवाब डीसी घनश्याम थोरी ने कहा कि एफ्लुएंट ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट में डिलूशन टैंक की दिक्कत दूर की जा रही है। हाईकोर्ट से लगी सीलिंग की रोक हटाने को लेकर अगला प्रोसीजर होगा। फेडरेशन आफ जालंधर इंडस्ट्रीज के प्रेसिडेंट गुरशरण सिंह ने वैट एसेसमेंट नोटिस, पॉल्यूशन कंट्रोल बोर्ड व फोकल प्वाइंट में एफ्लुएंट ट्रीटमेंट के अधूरे का काम का मुद्दा रखा। जो मुद्दे 29 अक्टूबर 2019 में इंडस्ट्री ने बताए थे, आज दोबारा मंत्री के सामने रखे गए।

नूरपुर धोगड़ी रोड और लैंड एनहांसमेंट का उठा मुद्दा

चेंबर ऑफ इंडस्ट्री एंड काॅमर्स के जनरल सेक्रेटरी चरणजीत सिंह मैंगी ने नूरपुर धोगड़ी रोड के अपग्रेडेशन का पुराना मुद्दा रखा। इसके जवाब में मंत्री ने प्रोजेक्ट रुका होने पर जानकारी होने से इनकार किया व मौके पर ही वित्तमंत्री मनप्रीत सिंह बादल से बात करने की बात कही।

फोकल प्वाइंट के प्रेसिडेंट नरिंदर सिंह सग्गू ने लैंड एनहांसमेंट व प्लाट कैंसलेशन से पैदा हुई दिक्कतों की बात रखी। मंत्री ने समस्या दूर करने का वादा किया। मीटिंग में उद्यमियों द्वारा उठाए गए मुद्दों के हल के लिए विभिन्न विभागों के साथ बाद में बैठकों का शेड्यूल तय किया जाएगा। मुख्य घोषणा वैट एसेसमेंट के नोटिसों पर वन टाइम पाॅलिसी लाने की रही।

उद्यमियों से एकमुश्त टैक्स लेकर राहत दी जाए...

मंत्री सुंदर शाम अरोड़ा ने कहा कि इंडस्ट्री बताए कि मालगाड़ियां रुकने से क्या दिक्कत हुई ताकि हम केंद्र के सामने मामला रखें। जवाब में फेडरेशन ऑफ इंडियन एक्सपोर्ट आर्गेनाइजेशंस के चेयरमैन अश्वनी विक्टर ने कहा कि 2000 करोड़ के प्रोडक्ट अटके हैं। व्यापार सेना पंजाब के प्रेसिडेंट रविंदर धीर ने कहा कि 9000 व्यापारियों को नोटिस भेजकर सी फार्म न होने व पुराने मामलों का टैक्स भरने को कहा गया है।

सरकार ने वन टाइम सेटलमेंट पाॅलिसी लाकर राहत देने की बात कही थी। प्रति एक लाख टैक्स की कम पर 0.5 की दर से एकमुश्त टैक्स लेकर राहत दी जाए। जवाब में इंडस्ट्री मिनिस्टर ने कहा कि 20 नवंबर से पहले वन टाइम सेटलमेंट पाॅलिसी की घोषणा मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह करेंगे। इससे सारे नोटिस बेअसर हो जाएंगे।

यह बातें तब भी रखीं आज भी उठाई गईं...

  • लेदर इंडस्ट्री की सीलिंग का एक साल पूरा। आज भरोसा मिला कि प्लांट का डिलूशन टैंक तैयार।
  • नया फोकल पॉइंट, सर्वे की घोषणा से आगे बात नहीं बनी।
  • इंडस्ट्रियल फोकल पॉइंटों की डेवलपमेंट। एक साल में केवल सर्जिकल कांप्लेक्स की बारी आई।
  • वैट रिफंड और डीम्ड असेसमेंट। एक साल फाइल क्लियर नहीं।
  • ओवरलोड पावर ग्रिड। करतारपुर पावर ग्रिड कारिडोर का काम सियासी दबाव में अटका।
  • इलेक्ट्रो प्लेटिंग इंडस्ट्री का एफ्लुएंट ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट। प्लांट बनाने की क्लियरेंस नहीं मिली।
  • स्पोर्ट्स इंडस्ट्री के लिए रिसर्च एंड डेवलपमेंट सेंटर। चर्चा से बात आगे नहीं बढ़ी।
