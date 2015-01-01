पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जहरीला पदार्थ खाया:मामूली विवाद को लेकर गुस्से में 53 साल की महिला ने की आत्महत्या की कोशिश

जालंधर2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बस्ती बावा खेल थाना के अधीन रत्न नगर वरियाणा डंप के नजदीक कूड़े को आग लगाने के विवाद के बाद सरिता (53) पत्नी सीता राम ने शनिवार सुबह 10 बजे जहरीला पदार्थ खाकर आत्महत्या करने की कोशिश की। उन्हें नाजुक हालत में सिविल अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया।

देर शाम तक सरिता होश में नहीं आई थी। सरिता के 6 बच्चे तीन बेटे और 3 बेटियां हैं, वे अपने परिवार के साथ किराए के मकान में रहती हैं। उनके छोटे पुत्र आनंद (17) ने बताया कि पिता कबाड़ का काम करते हैं। घर से तकरीबन 2 किमी. दूर रहने वाले 4-5 लोग आए थे, जिसमें से एक महिला उसकी माता पर इलज़ाम लगा रही थी कि सरिता ने उनके घर के नजदीक कूड़े के ढेर को आग लगाई है।

काफी अधिक महिला ने गालियां दी। धमकी और बहस से सरिता काफी आहत हो गई और गेहूं में डालने वाली दवाई पानी के साथ निगल ली। आनन-फानन में परिजनों ने उन्हें सिविल अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। सूचना मिलने पर थाना डिवीजन नंबर 1 की पुलिस गई थी, ड्यूटी अफसर एएसआई नरिंदर ने बताया कि बस्ती बावा खेल थाने का मामला है पुलिस जांच कर रही है।

