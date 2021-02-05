पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दहेज के लिए भी करते थे तंग:दूसरी लड़की से अवैध संबंधों पर एतराज किया तो गुस्साए पति ने कुर्सी मारकर पत्नी का हाथ तोड़ा

पुलिस ने केस दर्ज कर आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी की कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है। - प्रतीकात्मक फोटो - Dainik Bhaskar
  • गुनाह छुपाने के लिए किसी अच्छे डॉक्टर से नहीं करवाया इलाज, घर पर ही करते रहे मलहम-पट्‌टी
  • शिकायत मिली तो पुलिस ने पति, सास व ननद के खिलाफ दर्ज किया केस

शादी के बाद दहेज की मांग पूरी न हुई और दूसरी लड़की से अवैध संबंधों की पोल खुली तो गुस्साए पति ने कुर्सी मारकर पत्नी का हाथ तोड़ दिया। यही नहीं, अपना गुनाह छुपाने के लिए किसी डॉक्टर के पास ले जाने के बजाय घर पर ही टूटे हाथ की मरहम-पट्‌टी करते रहे। इसके बाद जख्मी लड़की को भाई अपने साथ जालंधर ले आया तो पति मैसेज कर पत्नी को ही चरित्रहीन कहने लगा। इसकी शिकायत मिली तो पुलिस ने जांच के बाद आरोपी पति, सास व ननद के खिलाफ दहेज उत्पीड़न का केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

8 लाख खर्च कर की थी शादी

पुलिस की जांच के मुताबिक बस्ती दानिशमंदा लसूड़ी मोहल्ले की रहने वाली ऐलिस की शादी अमृतसर के कमल किशाेर के साथ हुई थी। शादी में करीब 8 लाख रुपया खर्च हुआ। शादी के बाद ससुराल वाले दहेज मांगने लगे। उनकी मांग के मुताबिक कुछ पैसे उसके पिता ने ससुराल वालों को दिए। इसके बावजूद वह उसके साथ मारपीट करते रहते।

शादी के बाद उसे पता चला कि पति कमल किशोर के दूसरी लड़की के साथ अवैध संबंध हैं। उसने अपने पति को इसके बारे में पूछा तो उसके साथ मारपीट करता था। वह अपनी सास व ननद को बताती तो वो भी मारपीट करते थे।

कोविड के चलते पिता नहीं आ सके मुंबई से

लड़की ने अपने साथ हो रहे अत्याचार के बारे में पिता को जानकारी दी लेकिन वो मुंबई में नौकरी करते थे। उस वक्त कोविड की महामारी फैली हुई थी, जिस वजह से पिता उसके ससुराल न आ सके। इस दौरान लड़की को बार-बार मजबूर किया जा रहा था कि वह ससुराल से और पैसे लेकर आए। जब लड़की ने ऐसा न किया तो पति ने सास व ननद के सामने उसकी बुरी तरह से मारपीट की और पत्नी पर कुर्सी उठाकर मार दी।

लड़की ने अपना बचाव करने की कोशिश की ताे कुर्सी उसके हाथ पर लगी और हाथ की हड्‌डी टूट गई। फिर उन्होंने धमकाया कि अगर उसने किसी को इसके बारे में बताया तो उसे घर से निकाल देंगे। इसके बाद भी उसका इलाज किसी अच्छे डॉक्टर से करवाने के बजाय घर पर ही इलाज करते रहे।

शिकायत की जांच के बाद पुलिस ने दर्ज किया केस

वह कई बार कहती रही कि उसे भाई के पास जालंधर छोड़ दो लेकिन वो नहीं माने। इसके बाद जब भाई अमृतसर आया तो उसने अपने साथ हो रहे अत्याचार के बारे में बताया। जिसके बाद भाई उसे अपने साथ इलाज के लिए ले आया। इसके बाद भी पति उससे मिलने व हालचाल पूछने के बजाय पत्नी के आचरण के बारे में गलत मैसेज करने लगा। शिकायत की जांच के बाद पुलिस ने आरोपी पति कमल किशोर, सास सुनीता व ननद काजल पर केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

