पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Punjab
  • Jalandhar
  • Appeal On 31st To Light The Lamp In Homes And Temples, Celebrate The Day By Praising God, Yatra Will Leave From Mohalla To Amritsar Today

हवन:31 को घरों और मंदिरों में दीप जलाने, भगवान का गुणगान कर प्रकट दिवस मनाने की अपील, अली मोहल्ले से अमृतसर के लिए आज रवाना होगी यात्रा

जालंधर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शक्ति नगर में संत समाज की अध्यक्षता में किया गया हवन

भगवान वाल्मीकि आश्रम शक्ति नगर में भगवान वाल्मीकि जी के प्रकाश पर्व के उपलक्ष्य में संत समाज की अध्यक्षता में हवन यज्ञ कराया गया। कार्यक्रम की अध्यक्षता भगवान वाल्मीकि उत्सव कमेटी के प्रधान विपन सभ्रवाल ने की। समारोह में मुख्यातिथि के रूप में पूर्व डिप्टी मेयर कमलजीत सिंह भाटिया, मास्टर सलीम, मार्किट एसोसिएशन के प्रधान रमन अरोड़ा, डीसीपी बलकार सिंह, डीएसपी नरेश डोगरा व शहर के अन्य गणमान्य लोग उपस्थित रहे। हवन यज्ञ में शहर के अलग-अलग संत समाज के लोगों ने भाग लिया। भक्तों ने आश्रम में गुरू महाराज की प्रतिमा के दर्शन करके अपने परिवारी खुशहाली के लिए मनोकामना मांगी और दरबार में बैठकर अपने प्रभु के भजनों का गुणगान किया।

हवन पुलिस प्रशासन की देखरेख में किया गया। 30 अक्टूबर सुबह 11 बजे प्राचीन भगवान वाल्मीकि मंदिर अली मोहल्ला से भगवान वाल्मीकि आश्रम (राम तीर्थ) अमृतसर के लिए विशाल यात्रा निकाली जाएगी और 31 अक्टूबर को वाल्मीकि समाज की ओर से घर या मंदिरों में दीपजलाकर, केक काटकर व भजन का गुणगान करके पर्व मनाया जाएगा।

यहां प्रधान चंदन ग्रेवाल, गुरदेव सिंह भाटिया, चंद्र, शशि शर्मा, जतिंदर निक्का, चेतन हांडा, रोहन नाहर, महंत गंगा दास, अमृतपाल सिंह भाटिया, राजू नाहर, विजय सहोता, दीपक तेलू, विक्की गिल, नवीन, बावा नाहर, विनय, राहुल सभ्रवाल, निलम, नीतू रानी, अंकुश हांडा, राजकुमार, दर्शन सिंह, मोहिंदर पाल निक्का, अश्वनी कुमार, रणदीप सिंह राणा, सुखविंदर सिंह, गुरप्रीत थापा, दमनप्रीत सिंह भाटिया, अगम सिंह, मनप्रीत सिंह, जयदीप सिंह, गुरदर्शन लाल, योगेश मक्कड़, बलबीर सिंह, कश्मीर सिंह, राजू मदान, मनप्रीत सिंह भाटिया और मनिंदर सिंह श्रद्धालु उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन् 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें