नाकाबंदी कर चेकिंग:नशे की गोलियों के साथ अरेस्ट दोनों आरोपी दो दिन की रिमांड पर, डेढ़ ग्राम हेरोइन और 35 नशीली गोलियां मिली थी

जालंधरएक घंटा पहले
प्रतिकात्मक फोेटो

थाना सदर पुलिस ने डेढ़ ग्राम हेरोइन और 35 नशीली गोलियों के साथ गिरफ्तार स्टूडेंट और उसके दोस्त को कोर्ट में पेश कर दो दिन के रिमांड पर लिया है।

गुरु अमरदास नगर स्थित एमआईजी फ्लैट में रहते गुरकीरत सिंह और कालिया कॉलोनी के रहने वाले प्रदीप शर्मा के खिलाफ एनडीपीएस एक्ट के तहत मामला दर्ज किया गया था।

पुलिस आरोपियों से पूछताछ कर रही है कि वह नशा कहां से लेकर आते थे और किसे बेचते थे। बता दें कि थाना सदर पुलिस की ओर से फेस्टिवल सीजन को लेकर विशेष नाकाबंदी कर चेकिंग की जा रही थी।

इस बीच सूचना मिलने पर दोनों को ट्रैप लगाकर पकड़ लिया गया। प्राथमिक पूछताछ में गुरकीरत ने कहा कि वो बीए पार्ट-2 का स्टूडेंट है। वह दोस्त प्रदीप के साथ मिलकर नशा करता भी है और बेचता भी है।

