वर्ल्ड स्ट्रोक डे:साइकिल रैली निकाल किया जागरूक, सिविल सर्जन ने कहा- लक्षण दिखें तो जांच करवाएं और कसरत करते रहें

जालंधर2 घंटे पहले
सिविल सर्जन दफ्तर से वीरवार को वर्ल्ड स्ट्रोक डे पर 10 किलोमीटर साइकिल रैली निकालकर सिविल सर्जन और डॉक्टरों ने शहरवासियों को स्वास्थ रहने का संदेश दिया। हर आयु वर्ग को लोग रैली में शामिल हुए। 6 साल के हरनवबीर और 11 साल की हरसरूप कौर ने भी अभिभावकों के साथ हिस्सा लिया। रैली का नेतृत्व सिविल सर्जन डॉ. गुरिंदर कौर चावला ने किया। डीएमसी डॉ. ज्योति शर्मा और डीएफडब्ल्यूओ डॉ. रमन गुप्ता विशेष तौर पर मौजूद रहे। स्ट्रोक को लकवा या अधरंग भी कहा जाता है। सिविल सर्जन डॉ. चावला ने कहा कि लाइफस्टाइल में बदलाव, तनाव, स्मोकिंग, तंबाकू सेवन और मोटापा स्ट्रोक के खतरे को बढ़ाता है।

इसलिए हमें कसरत को जिंदगी का हिस्सा बनाना चाहिए। जिला परिवार भलाई अफसर डॉ. रमन गुप्ता ने कहा है कि स्ट्रोक को समय रहते पहचाना जा सकता है। न्यूरोलॉजिकल डिसऑर्डर के चलते शरीर में आने वाले कई लक्षणों को देखकर स्ट्रोक की बीमारी का पहले से अंदाजा लगाया जा सकता है। हाई ब्लड प्रेशर भी स्ट्रोक का बड़ा कारण बन सकता है। यदि समय रहते व्यक्ति में स्ट्रोक के लक्षणों की पहचान कर ली जाए तो खतरे को टाला जा सकता है।

बदलता लाइफस्टाइल, तनाव, स्मोकिंग और मोटापा बन सकते हैं लकवे का कारण

  • हंसी में भी अजीब सी असमानता नजर आती है। कई बार हंसते वक्त मुंह टेढ़ा लगता है।
  • हाथ कमजोर या सुन्न लगते हैं या हाथों के बीच का बैलेंस खराब।
  • बोलने में दिक्कत आ जाती है। शब्दों का सही उच्चारण नहीं कर पाते।
  • शरीर के किसी हिस्से में सुन्नपन या झनझनाहट जैसा महसूस हो, चलने में दिक्कत हो, शरीर का बैलेंस बनाना मुश्किल हो, नजर कमजोर हो, मेमोरी लॉस, व्यवहार में बदलाव, मांसपेशियों में जकड़न और निगलने या खाने में कठिनाई भी इसके लक्षण है।

कोरोनावायरस के कारण भी स्ट्रोक का खतरा बन सकता है... मेडिकल एक्सपर्ट का कहना है कि कोरोना वायरस के कारण भी स्ट्रोक के चांसेस हैं। हालांकि ऐसा कम मरीजों में ही देखा गया है, लेकिन ये बात सामने आई है कि कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण के दौरान मरीजों को लकवा हुआ है। अगर किसी को पहले से कई बीमारियां हैं और उसे कोरोना वायरस के लक्षण आते हैं तो टेस्ट जरूर करवाएं, क्योंकि वायरस फेफड़ों के अलावा शरीर के कई अंगों पर असर डालता है।

