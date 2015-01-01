पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का घातक प्रहार:ब्लड में ऑक्सीजन की कमी कर रहा, 23 दिन में ऐसे 13 की जान गई

जालंधरएक घंटा पहले
टिक्की चौक।
  • जिले में 183 संक्रमित, दो की मौत, अब तक कुल 17074 संक्रमित हुए
  • खाने-खिलाने वाले दोनों ही बिना मास्क के, ऐसे ही लोग कोरोना स्प्रेडर बन जाते हैं

(प्रभमीत सिंह)
जिले में कोरोनावायरस के संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या 17074 हो गई है। जबकि ठीक होने वालों में 15 हजार से ज्यादा हैं। सोमवार को 183 संक्रमण के नए मामले सामने आए हैं। इनमें से 171 जालंधर में रहने वाले हैं और ज्यादातर में कोरोना के कोई लक्षण नहीं हैं। इनमें पब्लिक डीलिंग वाले और एक ही परिवार के 4 लोग शामिल हैं। इसके अलावा दो मरीजों की कोरोना के चलते मौत भी हुई है। दोनों मरीजों को कोरोना के अलावा कोई रोग नहीं था। अब तक जिले में मृतकों की गिनती 535 हो गई है।

सेहत विभाग के मुताबिक जिले में 23 दिनों में 13 ऐसे लोगों की मौत हुई, जिन्हें कोरोना के अलावा कोई रोग नहीं था। वे एक ही बार संक्रमित हुए और बीमारी से उभर नहीं पाए। नवंबर में मृतकों का आंकड़ा देखें तो 80 फीसदी मरीज 55 से 80 साल वाले रहे। इनमें 85 फीसदी शुगर और ब्लड प्रेशर से संबंधित थे। अभी हालात ऐसे बन रहे हैं कि कोरोना ब्लड में ऑक्सीजन की कमी कर रहा है।

23 दिन में 1300 से ज्यादा लोग हुए कोरोना संक्रमित

सेहत विभाग का दावा है कि कोरोना की दूसरी लहर शुरू नहीं हुई है लेकिन इससे जुड़े कई तथ्य सामने आए रहे हैं। बीते 23 दिनों में 1300 से अधिक लोगों को संक्रमण की पुष्टि हुई है। इनमें 60 फीसदी से अधिक को कोरोना के लक्षण नहीं थे। दूसरी तरफ प्राइवेट और सरकारी अस्पतालों में लेवल-2 के मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ी है जबकि लेवल-3 के मरीजों की हालत पहले के मुकाबले ज्यादा गंभीर हुई है।

वहीं, 23 दिनों में 13 ऐसे मरीजों ने दम तोड़ा, जिन्हें सिर्फ कोरोना था। कुछ मरीज 19 दिनों तक अस्पताल में दाखिल रहे लेकिन वह रिकवर नहीं कर पाए। डॉक्टरों के मुताबिक गंभीर मरीजों में एक बात और भी सामने आई है कि संक्रमण के दौरान शरीर की ब्लड से अॉक्सीजन लेने की क्षमता कम हुई है। जिस कारण बाकी अंगों ने काम करना बंद किया और सेचुरेशन 70 तक पहुंच गई। नतीजा वेंटिलेटर जरूरी हो जाता है। इसका बड़ा कारण है कि लोग शुरुआती दिनों में संक्रमण को हल्के में ले रहे है। बिना लक्षण वाले दम तोड़ने वाले मरीजों की उम्र 21, 23, 50, 57, 58, 59, 61, 64, 70, 71, 80, 85 साल है।

दूसरी लहर में मरीज बढ़ने के दो कारण : सर्दी में वायरस जल्दी आक्रामक होता है, ब्लड से ऑक्सीजन कम होती है

जिला असिस्टेंट हेल्थ अफसर डॉ. टीपी सिंह के मुताबिक कोई भी फ्लू और वायरस सर्दियों में ज्यादा आक्रामक होता है। वायरस एक से दूसरे व्यक्ति से जल्दी ट्रांसमिट होता है। कोरोनावायरस एक व्यक्ति से दूसरे व्यक्ति तक सांस और मुंह से निकलने वाले बारीक ड्राॅपलेट के जरिये पहुंचता है।

वहीं मरीजों के ज्यादा गंभीर होने का कारण यह भी है कि जिन लोगों को बीपी और शुगर के अलावा अन्य कोई रोग है तो वह पहले ही कमजोर इम्युनिटी झेल रहे होते हैं। ऐसे में बिना मास्क के जब लोग एक-दूसरे के संपर्क में आते है तो पता नहीं चलता कि इंफेक्शन कहां से मिल रहा है। बता दें डॉ. टीपी सिंह ने 2207 से लेकर 2014 तक स्वाइन फ्लू की आउट ब्रेक के नोडल अफसर रह चुके हैं।

पहले जो लक्षण 12वें-14वें दिन आते थे, वे अब दूसरे और तीसरे दिन ही आ रहे
बीते 6 दिनों में 4 दिन संक्रमितों की गिनती 100 से पार रही। अस्पताल पहुंचने वाले मरीजों में सांस फूलने, गले की खराश और थकावट की ज्यादा शिकायतें आ रही हैं। डॉक्टरों का कहना है कि संक्रमण की पुष्टि होने पर जो लक्षण पहले 12 दिन बाद आते थे, वे अब दूसरे और तीसरे दिन ही आ रहे हैं। इसका मुख्य कारण संक्रमित और स्वस्थ्य व्यक्ति का एक्सपोजर ज्यादा होना है। यानी जब कोई स्वस्थ्य व्यक्ति कैरियर स्टेज (बिना लक्षण) के व्यक्ति के संपर्क में आता है तो उससे संक्रमित हो जाता है। इसका सबसे बड़ा कारण मास्क का इस्तेमाल न करना है।

