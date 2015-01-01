पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मानव तस्करी:बिहार में परिजनों को कुछ पैसे देकर लाए, बंधक बनाकर रखा, 37 बच्चे बरामद

बच्चों के बारे में जानकारी देते हुए टीम के सदस्य और पुलिस मुलाजिम।-भास्कर
  • बचपन बचाओ टीम के साथ कार्रवाई ,कादियांवाल, फोलड़ीवाल के फार्म हाउस से मिले बच्चे

जालंधर में बच्चों की तस्करी से जुड़ा एक बड़ा मामला सामने आया है। पुलिस और श्रम विभाग की संयुक्त टीम ने कार्रवाई करते हुए कादियांवाल और फोलड़ीवाल इलाके के फार्म हाउसों में छापेमारी करके 37 बच्चे बरामद किए हैं। सभी नाबालिग बच्चे बिहार के हैं और बीते डेढ़ साल से यहां बंधक बनाकर रखे गए थे। इनकी उम्र 8 से 14 साल बताई जा रही है। यह सभी बच्चे बिहार राज्य के सीतामढ़ी, खगड़िया सहित कई जिलों के हैं। चंद रुपयों के लालच देकर ठेकेदारों द्वारा लाए गए हैं। इन 37 बच्चों को चाइल्ड वेलफेयर कमेटी के सामने पेश किया गया है अब कमेटी की रिपोर्ट आने पर आगे की कार्रवाई की जाएगी। फिलहाल पुलिस ने थाना सदर में आईपीसी की धारा 370 (मानव तस्करी) और चाइल्ड लेबर एक्ट के तहत केस दर्ज किया गया है। इसमें खगड़िया के व्यक्ति को आरोपी बनाया है।

कोआर्डिनेटर बोले- बचपन बचाओ आंदोलन के कोआर्डिनेटर दिनेश कुमार ने बताया कि हमारी संस्था बिहार में बच्चों के जीवन की रक्षा के लिए मुक्ति कारवां कैंपेन चला रही है। इसी कैंपेन में पता चला कि सीतामढ़ी-खगड़िया सहित आसपास के जिलों से दर्जनों की संख्या में बच्चों को बहला फुसलाकर ठेकेदार अपने साथ ले गए हैं, इसके एवज में बच्चों के माता-पिता को 1000 से लेकर 2000 रुपये तक की रकम भी दी गई। दिनेश कुमार का कहना है कि इन बच्चों को डेढ़ से 2 साल पहले जालंधर लाया गया था, तब से इन बच्चों को बंधक बनाकर यहां रखा गया है।

मानव तस्करी और चाइल्ड लेबर एक्ट के तहत पर्चा

सीपी जीएस भुल्लर ने बताया कि बचपन बचाओ आंदोलन के मोहन सादा निवासी खगड़िया (बिहार) ने ई-मेल के जरिये शिकायत भेजी थी कि प्रवेश सादा निवासी गांव अरहन जिला खगड़िया आसपास के गांवों में रहते परिवारों को गुमराह करता है कि उनके बच्चे पंजाब में जाकर हर महीने के दस हजार रुपए कमाएंगे। वह बच्चों को वहां से लाकर यहां पर खेतों में काम करवाता है। बच्चे फोलड़ीवाल और कादियांवाली एरिया में फार्म हाउसों में काम करते हैं। इसके बाद बचपन बचाओ आंदोलन के प्रतिनिधि, पुलिस और प्रशासन ने मिलकर रेड की।

न परिजनों को बताया बच्चे कहां हैं और न मिले पैसे
दिनेश कुमार का कहना है कि बच्चों को घर से लाने के बाद परिजनों को यह भी नहीं बताया गया कि बच्चे कहां हैं और न ही उन्हें कोई पैसे मिले। 3-4 माह बाद भी बच्चों की जानकारी नहीं मिली तो इसकी खबर हमारी

संस्था बचपन बचाओ आंदोलन को मिली। पता चला कि बच्चे जालंधर लाए गए हैं। हमारी टीम 6 माह से इस पर काम कर रही थी और बुधवार को पुलिस कमिश्नर जीएस भुल्लर के प्रयासों से बंधक बच्चों को छुड़वाया गया है। उनका कहना है कि यह साफ-साफ मानव तस्करी का मामला है। पूरा मामला हाई लेवल से जुड़ा हुआ था, इसलिए इसकी मानिटरिंग खुद पुलिस कमिश्नर गुरप्रीत भुल्लर कर रहे थे।

बच्चों को छुड़ाने के मिशन में एसीपी क्राइम बिमलकांत, जिला प्रशासन से तहसीलदार और जिला प्रोटेक्शन अधिकारी अजय ने देर रात तक चले मिशन में 37 बच्चों को छुड़ाकर रात करीब 11:30 बजे राजपुरा शेल्टर होम भेजा गया। संगा फार्म से छुडवाए गए बच्चों को रात करीब 10:30 बजे सीडब्ल्यूसी के समक्ष पेश किया गया, जहां सुनवाई के बाद बच्चों को बॉयज शेल्टर में भेजा गया है।

