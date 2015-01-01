पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

यात्रियों की भीड़:यूपी-बिहार जाने वाले यात्रियों से फुल हो रही दिल्ली रूट की बसें, सीट न मिलने पर खड़े होकर भी जा रहे

जालंधरएक घंटा पहले
दीपावली को दो दिन बचे हैं और यूपी-बिहार जाने वाले यात्रियों की भीड़ लगातार बस स्टैंड पर बढ़ती जा रही है। हालात यह है कि बसों में सीट न मिलने पर यात्री खड़े होकर सफर कर रहे हैं। ज्यादातर यात्री दिल्ली कश्मीरी गेट तक का सफर कर रहे हैं और वहां से ट्रेनों में आगे का सफर कर रहे हैं। बस स्टैंड से बाहर चलने वाले स्लीपर कोच बसों से भी यात्री सफर कर रहे है। इन बसों में यूपी और बिहार जाने वाले एक यात्री से 1500 से 2000 तक का किराया लिया जा रहा है।

6000 में टिकट ली, सीट न मिलने पर बहस हुई तो यात्री को पीटा, बस का शीशा तोड़ा

लम्मा पिंड के पास एक यात्री ने ईंट से बस का शीशा तोड़ दिया। यात्री ने बिहार जाने के लिए के लिए 6000 रुपए में बस (बीआर 30एफए 1855) में टिकट ली। सीट न मिलने पर उसकी बस ऑपरेटरों से बहस हुई तो कर्मचारियों ने उसे पीट दिया। यात्री ने आरोप लगाया कि 6000 रुपए में टिकट बुक करवाई थी। बुधवार रात बस में आए तो सीट नहीं दी गई। फिर पीटकर बिना साथ लिए चलने लगे तो उन्हें गुस्सा आ गया और बस का शीशा तोड़ दिया। पीसीआर टीम मौके पर पहुंची तो मामला रफा-दफा कर दिया।

