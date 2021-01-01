पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कामयाबी:बाइक से साइकिल को टक्कर मार लूट लेते थे कैश व मोबाइल, 3 लुटेरे गिरफ्तार

जालंधर35 मिनट पहले
लूट के आरोपियों के साथ पुलिस की टीम। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • पहले दो लुटेरे पकड़े, फिर तीसरा भी हुआ काबू, 6 हजार कैश व दो मोबाइल बरामद

पुलिस ने मंगलवार को साइकिल सवारों को लूटने वाले ऐसे गिरोह के तीन सदस्यों को पकड़ा है, जो पहले उन्हें बाइक से टक्कर मारकर नीचे गिरा देते और फिर कैश व मोबाइल लेकर भाग जाते। आरोपियों से लूट का 6 हजार कैश व दो मोबाइल भी बरामद किए गए हैं। आरोपियों के खिलाफ थाना डिवीजन नंबर 3 में केस दर्ज करने के बाद दूसरी वारदातों को ट्रेस करने के लिए पुलिस उनसे पूछताछ कर रही है।

लूट के शिकार साइकिल सवार ने देखा था बाइक का नंबर

सोमवार को पुलिस के पास इन लुटेरों का शिकार हुआ राजकिशोर पहुंचा। उसने बताया कि बीती 22 जनवरी को रात करीब 8 बजे वह घर लौट रहा था। जब वो दमोरिया पुल पर पहुंंचा तो एक बाइक पर तीन युवक आए और उसकी साइकिल को टक्कर मार दी। इससे पहले कि वो संभलता, आरोपी बाइक से उतरे व उसके नीचे गिरे होने का फायदा उठाकर जेब से 6 हजार का कैश लेकर भाग निकले। साइकिल सवार ने समझदारी दिखाते हुए लुटेरों की बाइक का नंबर PB10EF6188 पढ़ लिया और पुलिस को बता दिया।

बाइक नंबर से लुटेरों तक पहुंची पुलिस

लूट का शिकार हुए राजकिशोर से मिले बाइक नंबर के आधार पर पुलिस ने लुटेरों की तलाश शुरू कर दी। लुटेरे बेफिक्र थे कि उन्होंने इतनी तेजी से वारदात को अंजाम दिया कि पकड़े नहीं जाएंगे लेकिन पुलिस ने लूट करने वाले आरोपी मोहित कुमार उर्फ घुल्ला निवासी सगरा मोहल्ला व आकाश गिल उर्फ बीडा निवासी मुहल्ला करार खां को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। किशनपुरा चौक से गिरफ्तारी के बाद पुलिस ने लूट में इस्तेमाल बाइक भी उनसे बरामद की। दोनो से पूछताछ के बाद पुलिस ने उनके तीसरे साथी करन थापर उर्फ मंदू निवासी मोहल्ला फतेहपुरी को भी गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

