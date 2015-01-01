पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Celebrated Annakoot Festival In Temples, Govardhan Puja, Sri Sanatan Dharma Temple, Dasnami Akhara Temple, Sri Vishwakarma Performed In Temples

गोवर्धन पूजा:मंदिरों में मनाया अन्नकूट त्योहार, गोवर्धन पूजा की, श्री सनातन धर्म मंदिर, दशनामी अखाड़ा मंदिर, श्री विश्वकर्मा मंदिरों में किया संकीर्तन

सरहिन्द2 दिन पहले
शहर के विभिन्न मंदिरों में गोवर्धन पूजा और अन्नकूट का त्योहार श्रद्धा से मनाया गया। श्री सनातन धर्म मंदिर, दशनामी अखाड़ा मंदिर सरहिन्द शहर, श्री विश्वकर्मा मंदिर सहित शहर के मंदिरों में पूजा की गई तथा संकीर्तन भी किए गए।

श्री सनातन धर्म मंदिर माई अन्नती की धर्मशाला में मनाए त्योहार में पूजा व कीर्तन उपरांत पंडित योग राज ने कहा कि दीवाली के पश्चात नए अनाज के आगमन पर अन्नकूट का त्योहार सदियों पुराना है।

गोवर्धन पूजा की जानकारी देते उन्होंने कहा कि जब गोप व गोपियों ने इंद्र की पूजा करने से इंकार कर दिया तो भगवान श्री कृष्ण जी ने इंद्र का अहंकार तोड़ने के लिए गोवर्धन पर्वत को अपनी उंगली पर उठा लिया था, जिस पर इंद्र प्रभु शरण में आ गए थे, तभी से यह पूजा की जाती है।

इस मौके पर भगवान कृष्ण को छप्पन भोग लगाए गए। इस मौके पर लंगर भी लगाए गए।

