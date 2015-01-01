पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्टूडेंट्स को राहत:नाैवीं मैथ्स में चैप्टर ‘यूकलिड ज्यामिति नाल जाण पछाण’ और ‘समांतर त्रिभुजां व त्रिभुजां के क्षेत्रफल’ पूरा डिलीट

जालंधरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पंजाब स्कूल एजुकेशन बाेर्ड ने नौंवी से बारहवीं क्लास तक का 30 फीसदी तक सिलेबस कम किया
  • पंजाबी व हिस्ट्री के सिलेबस में कोई कटौती नहीं

पंजाब स्कूल एजुकेशन बाेर्ड की ओर से नौंवी से बारहवीं क्लास तक का 30 फीसदी तक सिलेबस कम किया गया है। सभी क्लासेस में केवल पंजाबी व हिस्ट्री के सिलेबस में काेई कटाैती नहीं की गई है। इस साल काेविड 19 के कारण स्कूल बंद रहने से विद्यार्थियों की पढ़ाई का बहुत नुकसान हुआ है। बाेर्ड ने लिखा है कि शिक्षा के महत्व काे ध्यान में रखते हुए सिलेबस काे इस प्रकार से कम किया गया है कि विषय का मुख्य मकसद बना रहे। उन्होंने स्कूल मुखी व टीचर्स काे निर्देश दिए हैं कि सिलेबस में से कम किए गए टॉपिक्स पढ़ाए जाएं चाहे ये टाॅपिक इंटरनल असेसमेंट व सालाना परीक्षा में नहीं पूछे जाएंगे। पीएसईबी की वेबसाइट पर रिडयूस्ड सिलेबस फाॅर 2020-21 में जाकर स्टूडेंट्स चेक कर सकते हैं।

पीएसईबी की वेबसाइट पर जाकर स्टूडेंट्स चेक कर सकते हैं 2020-21 का सिलेबस

नाैवीं क्लास - कंप्यूटर साइंस विषय में चैप्टर-4, 5, इंग्लिश में मेन काेर्स बुक से 3, सप्लीमेंट्री रीडर से 2 चैप्टर, वाेकेबलरी, ग्रामर, लेटर राइटिंग, ईमेल अादि से कुछ टाॅपिक, हिंदी पुस्तक से पाठ 3, 5, 8, 10, 11 और 19 व इसके अलावा व्याकरण से कुछ टाॅपिक, मैथ्स में चैप्टर ‘यूकलिड ज्यामिति नाल जाण पछाण’ और ‘समांतर त्रिभुजां व त्रिभुजां के क्षेत्रफल’ पूरा डिलीट कर दिया गया है। अन्य चैप्टर्स से भी कुछ टाॅपिक डिलीट किए हैं। साइंस में पाठ 7, 12, 14 व 15 डिलीट है जबकि पाठ 2 से कुछ टाॅपिक डिलीट किए गए हैं। साेशल साइंस से भूगोल के पाठ 3, 6 से कुछ टाॅपिक, अर्थशास्त्र के पाठ 4, नागरिक शास्त्र के पाठ 5 से एक-एक टाॅपिक कम किया गया है।

दसवीं क्लास- इंग्लिश में मेन काेर्स बुक से दाे पाॅयम व तीन चैप्टर, सप्लीमेंट्री रीडर से दाे चैप्टर, ग्रामर व राइटिंग सेक्शन से कुछ टाॅपिक, हिंदी में पाठ 4,6,7,8,16,18, व व्याकरण से कुछ टाॅपिक, मैथ्स में पाठ 9, 10 व 15 में से कुछ डिलीट नहीं किया गया जबकि अन्य में से कुछ टाॅपिक डिलीट किए गए, साइंस में पाठ 7,14 व 16 पूरा डिलीट किया गया, जबकि पाठ 1,2, 5,6,8, 12 व 15 में काेई बदलाव नहीं किया गया जबकि अन्य में से कुछ टाॅपिक डिलीट किए गए। साेशल साइंस में ज्याेग्राफी का चैप्टर 4 व 6, इकाेनाॅमिक्स का चैप्टर 4, सिविक्स का चैप्टर चार व पांच में से एक- एक टाॅपिक व एक मैप वर्क डिलीट किया गया।

ग्यारहवीं क्लास - बायाेलाॅजी में चैप्टर 1, 3, 5, 6,7,11,12, 15,16,20 व 21 से कुछ टाॅपिक कम किए गए हैं, केमिस्ट्री में एनवायरमेंट केमिस्ट्री पूरा चैप्टर हटा दिया गया है जबकि अन्य में से कुछ टाॅपिक हटाए गए हैं, केमिकल बांडिंग एंड मॉलिक्यूलर स्ट्रक्चर पूरा अाएगा, इकाेनाॅमिक्स में पार्ट ए व पार्ट बी से कुछ टाॅपिक हटाए गए हैं। मैथ्स में प्रिंसिपल ऑफ मैथेमेटिकल इंडक्शन, बायनाेमियल थयाेरम, मैथेमेटिकल रीजनिंग पूरा चैप्टर हटा दिया गया है। अन्य में से कुछ टाॅपिक हटाए गए हैं। फिजिक्स में चैप्टर 1, 3,5,7,8,9,11,12,15 में से कुछ टाॅपिक हटाए गए हैं। अकाउंटेंसी में यूनिट4,5, 6 में से कुछ टाॅपिक हटाए गए हैं।

बारहवीं क्लास - पाॅलीटिकल साइंस में पार्ट-ए के यूनिट थर्ड, पार्ट-बी के यूनिट सेकेंड, सातवें व आठवें से कुछ टाॅपिक, फिजिक्स में चैप्टर 1,3,4,5,7,8,9, 11, 13 व 14 में से कुछ टाॅपिक, मैथ्स में यूनिट 1,2,3,4,5,6 में से कुछ टाॅपिक, इकाेनाॅमिक्स में पार्ट ए व बी में से कुछ टाॅपिक, केमिस्ट्री में जनरल प्रिंसिपल एंड प्राेसेस ऑफ आइसाेलेशन ऑफ एलिमेंट्स, पाॅलीमर्स, केमिस्ट्री इन एवरीडे लाइफ पूरा डिलीट कर दिया गया है। बायाेलाॅजी में यूनिट 6,7,8 और 10 में से कुछ टाॅपिक, अकाउंटेंसी में सेक्शन ए के यूनिट 4 व 5, सेक्शन बी के और सेक्शन सी के यूनिट 8 से कुछ टाॅपिक डिलीट किए गए हैं।

