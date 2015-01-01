पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्पोर्ट्स कॉलेज:मुख्यमंत्री और खेल मंत्री स्पोर्ट्समैन, फिर भी स्पोर्ट्स का बुरा हाल,स्पोर्ट्स कॉलेज में एडमिशन बंद होने से कॉलेज के स्टार खिलाड़ी सरकार से नाराज

जालंधरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

राज्य का सबसे बड़ा खेल इंस्टीट्यूट स्पोर्ट्स कॉलेज में प्रिंसिपल और स्टाफ सेंक्शन न होने के कारण इस 2020-21 सेशन में दाखिले बंद कर दिए गए हैं। हैरानी वाली बात है कि इतना बड़ा खेल इंस्टीट्यूट होने के बावजूद सरकार का इस तरफ कोई ध्यान ही नहीं है। 43 एकड़ में फैला स्पोर्ट्स कॉलेज के लिए न गठबंधन सरकार ने कुछ किया और ना ही मौजूदा सरकार ध्यान दे रही है।

शहर के चारों विधायक खुद स्पोर्ट्समैन हैं और खेल से जुड़े हुए हैं। इसके अलावा सांसद चौधरी संतोख सिंह की पत्नी कर्मजीत कौर चौधरी स्पोर्ट्स कॉलेज की प्रिंसिपल रही हैं, जिन्होंने कॉलेज कैंपस की जमीन बचाने को हाईकोर्ट तक लड़ाई लड़ी। उनकी बदौलत स्पोर्ट्स कॉलेज को-एजुकेशन हुआ। अब मौजूदा हालातों को लेकर कॉलेज के स्टार खिलाड़ियों और पूर्व प्रिंसिपल काफी नाराज हैं और सरकार को एक बड़े खेल इंस्टीट्यूट को बचाने की गुहार लगा रहे हैं।

पूर्व प्रिंसिपल कर्मजीत कौर ने कहा- गठबंधन सरकार ने कॉलेज का अस्तित्व खत्म किया

कॉलेज की पूर्व प्रिंसिपल और सांसद संतोख सिंह चौधरी की पत्नी कर्मजीत कौर चौधरी 3-9-2005 से 26-4-2011 तक कॉलेज में प्रिंसिपल रही है। उन्होंने कहा कि गठबंधन सरकार ने कॉलेज का अस्तित्व मिटाने की पूरी कोशिश की है। कॉलेज को जानबूझ कर खराब किया गया है जबकि आज भी राज्य के सबसे ज्यादा इंटरनेशनल और ओलंपियन प्लेयर इसी कॉलेज के हैं। जालंधर में एक ही सरकारी कॉलेज है, जिसमें खेल के साथ सस्ती एजुकेशन मुहैया हो रही है, लेकिन इसकी तरफ ध्यान नहीं दिया जा रहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि भले ही शहर में नया कॉलेज बन रहा है, लेकिन स्पोर्ट्स कॉलेज खिलाड़ियों के लिए बेहतरीन डिग्री कॉलेज है, जिसे डेवलेप करने की जरूरत है।

इस सेशन में एडमिशन न होना पंजाब की बदकिस्मती : परगट सिंह
ओलंपियन विधायक परगट सिंह ने भी कॉलेज की मौजूदा हालत को लेकर दुख व्यक्त किया और कहा कि पंजाब के लिए इससे बुरी बात ही कोई नहीं हो सकती कि खेल का इतना बड़ा इंस्टीट्यूट और इस सेशन में एडमिशन ही नहीं करवाई जा रही है। यह पंजाब की बदकिस्मती है। स्पोर्ट्स कॉलेज का खेल इतिहास देखने की जरूरत है कि जिस कॉलेज ने दर्जनों ओलंपियन और एशियन मेडलिस्ट खिलाड़ी पैदा किए हैं वहां पर खेल इंस्टीट्यूट को और डेवलेप करना चाहिए।

खिलाड़ी भी स्पोर्ट्स कॉलेज से दूर हो गए... इंटरनेशनल जिम्नास्ट एआईजी रिटायर्ड कुलविंदर सिंह थियाड़ा खुद इस कॉलेज के पुराने खिलाड़ी रहे हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि स्पोर्ट्स कॉलेज का जो मुख्य लक्ष्य था वह अब पूरी तरह से खत्म हो चुका है क्योंकि सारा काम बंद है और खिलाड़ी भी इससे दूर हो चुके हैं। भले ही कॉलेज को नई खेल यूनिवर्सिटी के अंडर किया गया है, लेकिन खिलाड़ियों के लिए एडमिशन होनी चाहिए और इन्फ्रास्ट्रक्चर डेवलेप कर कॉलेज में खिलाड़ियों की स्ट्रेंथ को बढ़ाना चाहिए।

राज्य सरकार पहलकदमी करे... ओलंपियन मेडलिस्ट कर्नल ओलंपियन बलबीर सिंह कुलार स्पोर्ट्स कॉलेज के पहले अर्जुन अवॉर्डी हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि राज्य के मुख्यमंत्री और खेल मंत्री दोनों अच्छे स्पोर्ट्समैन रहे हैं और अगर इनके कार्यकाल में स्पोर्ट्स कॉलेज की हालत नहीं सुधरी तो किसी और से उम्मीद करना ही बेकार है। कॉलेज के पुराने दौर को बहाल करने के लिए राज्य सरकार को पहलकदमी करनी चाहिए और खराब हो चुका इन्फ्रास्ट्रक्चर डेवलेप करना चाहिए।

