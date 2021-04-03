पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चायनीज डोर का एक और खतरा:बिजली के तार से टकराते ही चायनीज मांझे में फैला करंट, पतंग उड़ा रहा 11 साल का बच्चा झुलसा; कारण- डोर में रहता है लोहे का बुरादा

जालंधर28 मिनट पहले
सिविल अस्पताल में भर्ती बच्चा। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • झुलसे बच्चे के हाथ में ही रह गई चाइना डोर, हालत नाजुक होने पर रेफर किया गया बच्चा

झांसी कॉलोनी में गुरुवार शाम को पतंग उड़ाते वक्त चायनीज डोर बिजली की तार से छू गई। करंट उतरने से 11 साल का बच्चा बुरी तरह से झुलस गया। उसे इलाज के लिए सिविल अस्पताल लाया गया। एक्सपर्ट का कहना है कि करंट उतरने की वजह डोर पर चढ़ा लोहे का बुरादा है। इसी कारण से उसमें करंट फैल गया।

घटना के हालात ऐसे थे कि जिस बच्चे को अस्पताल लाया गया था, चायनीज डोर उसके हाथ में ही फंसी रह गई। गंभीर हालत को देखते हुए शुरूआती इलाज के बाद उसे रेफर कर दिया गया।

ट्यूशन से लौटने के बाद चला गया पतंग उड़ाने

बच्चे के पिता कौशल ने बताया कि उनका बेटा अंकुर शिव शक्ति पब्लिक स्कूल में 6वीं क्लास में पढ़ता है। गुरुवार को वह ट्यूशन से घर लौटा और फिर छत पर पतंग उड़ाने के लिए चला गया। बच्चों ने यह डोर आसपास से ही इकट्‌ठा की थी। तीन बच्चों की पतंग की डोर अचानक नजदीक ही ट्रासंफार्मर से निकलती हाई वोल्टेज तार से छू गई और बच्चों को करंट लग गया। आनन-फानन में बच्चों को तुरंत इलाज के लिए अस्पताल लाया गया। बच्चे की मां सुनीता ने बताया कि अंकुर ट्यूशन से आने के बाद पतंग उड़ाने चला गया। जिस वजह से यह हादसा हो गया।

इसलिए दौड़ा मांझे में करंट
चायनीज मांझे को बनाने में पांच प्रकार की केमिकल और अन्य धातुओं का प्रयोग किया जाता है। इनमें सीसा, वजरम नामक औद्योगिक गौंद, मैदा फलौर, एल्युमीनियम ऑक्साइड और जिरकोनिया ऑक्साइड का प्रयोग होता है। दरअसल, यह प्लास्टिक से बना होता है, इसे मजबूती देने के लिए लोहे के बुरादे का उपयोग भी किया जाता है। लोहे के बुरादे के कारण ही मांझे में करंट दौड़ा।

चायनीज डोर की बिक्री से लेकर इस्तेमाल तक पर पाबंदी

कानून की बात करें तो चायनीज डोर की बिक्री से लेकर इस्तेमाल तक पर पाबंदी लगी हुई है। कमिश्नरेट पुलिस की तरफ से इस संबंध में हाल ही में आदेश भी जारी किए गए, लेकिन अफसोस यह कि ये सब कागजों तक ही सीमित रह गया है। जमीनी स्तर पर चायनीज डोर की बिक्री से लेकर धड़ल्ले से इस्तेमाल हो रहा है। इसके बावजूद अधिकारी चाइना डोर पर मुकम्मल पाबंदी के लिए सही ढंग से ड्यूटी नहीं निभा रहे।

