सेलिब्रेट करें पर ध्यान से:क्रिसमस-नववर्ष पर सिर्फ 35 मिनट ग्रीन पटाखे चलाने की छूट, नए साल पर कार्यक्रम नहीं होंगे

जालंधर8 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शहर में नाइट कर्फ्यू जारी रहेगा, 10 बजे के बाद बिना कारण घरों से बाहर निकलने पर हो सकता है चालान
  • डीसी का आदेशरात 11:55 बजे से 12:30 बजे तक ही जला सकेंगे ग्रीन पटाखे

कोरोनाकाल में खराब होती वायु की गुणवत्ता के मद्देनजर डीसी घनश्याम थोरी ने क्रिसमस और नए साल के जश्न में पटाखे फोड़ने पर प्रतिबंध लगा दिया है। हालांकि डीसी ने क्रिसमस और नववर्ष समारोह की रात 11:55 बजे से 12:30 बजे तक यानी केवल 35 मिनट तक ग्रीन पटाखे जलाने की अनुमति दी है। वहीं, वायरस के चलते नाइट कर्फ्यू का असर नए साल के जश्न देखने को मिल रहा है। पहले जहां नए साल के जश्न में शहर में सराबोर रहता था, वहीं अभी तक कोई इवेंट नहीं है। इसके साथ ही चर्च में बिना मास्क आने वाले लोगों की एंट्री बैन होगी। रात 10 बजे के बाद बिना कारण घूमने वालों के चालान भी हो सकते हैं।

इस बार ज्यादातर क्लबों और होटलों में नहीं होंगे प्रोग्राम, शाम सात बजे तक ही ले रहे बुकिंग

जिमखाना क्लब के सेक्रेटरी तरुण सिक्का का कहना है िक क्लब में इस बार नए साल के जश्न के लिए किसी भी प्रकार का कोई कार्यक्रम आयोजित नहीं किया जाएगा। वहीं रमाडा होटल के एमडी राजन चोपड़ा ने बताया कि अभी तक नए साल के जश्न के लिए कोई भी कार्यक्रम आयोजित करने का कोई प्लान नहीं है। इवेंट प्लानर वर्तिका मदान का कहना है िक इस बार नए साल पर कोई कार्यक्रम आयोजित नहीं कर रही है। वे

27 दिसंबर को कपल पार्टी का आयोजन कर रहीं है, कार्यक्रम शाम 5 बजे से 9 बजे तक चलेगा। एटीएम कैटरिंग के मालिक अभय ने बताया कि नववर्ष पर रात का कोई प्रोग्राम नहीं है। इस बार लोग 30 को ही पार्टी कर रहे हैं। 31 तारीख की 4 बुकिंग थीं, जोकि रद्द हो चुकी हैं। बाकी बुकिंग भी शाम 7 बजे तक ही ले रहे हैं।

जागरूक जनता... घरों में होंगे क्रिसमस आयोजन-सेक्रेड हार्ट की सिस्टर ग्रेस ने बताया कि 2020 में कोरोना वायरस की वजह से क्रिसमस का पर्व नहीं मनाया जाएगा। लोग इस बार लोग घर-घर पर ही क्रिसमस की तैयारी कर रहे हैं। कोरोना के बढ़ते केसों से लोगों में भय बना हुआ है, इसलिए इस बार क्रिसमस के सारे प्रोग्राम रद्द कर दिए गए हैं।

ग्रीन पटाखे कम हानिकारक...ग्रीन पटाखों में बेरियम लवण या सुरमा, लिथियम, मर्करी, आर्सेनिक लीड या स्ट्रोंटियम क्रोमेट के यौगिकों का उपयोग नहीं होता है, इसलिए ये पटाखे इतना अधिक वातावरण को प्रभावित नहीं करते हैं। डीसी ने बताया कि किसी भी समय अस्पताल, शैक्षणिक संस्थानों, अदालतों के निकट और आईओसी, बीपीसीएल, एचपीसीएल ऑयल टर्मिनलों के आसपास के क्षेत्रों में पटाखे फोड़ना पूरी तरह से प्रतिबंधित है।

