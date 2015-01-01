पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

साैर ऊर्जा पर दी जा रही सब्सिडी:साैर ऊर्जा से जगमग शहर, 40% तक मिल रही सब्सिडी

जालंधर22 मिनट पहले
  • तीन किलोवाट पर 40 और 3 से 10 किलोवाट पर 20 प्रतिशत तक दी जा रही सब्सिडी

(सुरिंदर सिंह)
सिटी के 563 लोग खुद की बिजली पैदा कर रहे हैं। सोलर पावर जनरेशन से ये संभव हुआ है। सिटी में पिछले एक साल में घरों, दफ्तरों, बड़ी इमारतों पर सोलर पैनल लगाने का ट्रेंड बढ़ा है। खास बात ये है कि लोगों से पावरकॉम बिजली खरीद रहा है और इसके लिए नेट मीटरिंग शुरू की गई है। रोजाना सोलर पैनल से पैदा हुई बिजली को पहले लोग खुद इस्तेमाल करते हैं और जो बिजली बचती है। उसे पावरकॉम खरीद लेता है। जालंधर शहर में 5 हजार किलोवाट से अधिक बिजली सोलर पावर से पैदा हो रही है।

इसकी सालाना वेल्यू 5 करोड़ से ज्यादा है। सोलर पैनल खरीदने के लिए मिल रही आर्थिक मदद और इनकम टैक्स से छूट के चलते आने वाले दिनों मे सोलर पैनल का इस्तेमाल बढ़ने की उम्मीद है। सोलर पैनल लगाने से उपभोक्ता कमाई भी कर सकता है। मोटे बिजली बिलों से राहत भी मिल जाती है। पहले पेडा सोलर पैनल लगाने पर सब्सिडी देता था। लेकिन अब पावरकॉम दे रहा है। उपभोक्ताओं को 3 किलोवाट से लेकर 10 किलोवाट तक सब्सिडी दी जा रही है।

सोलर पैनल लगाने के बाद मोटे बिल से मिली निजात

प्रीत नगर, सोढल रोड पर गुरुद्वारा सिंह सभा के सेवादार रणजीत सिंह बोले, छत पर 50 किलोवाट का सोलर पैनल लगाकर बिल से निजात मिल गई है। हर रोज 250 के करीब यूनिट पैदा हो रहे हैं। पहले हर महीने 70 हजार का बिल आता था। अब 6 हजार के करीब बिल आता है।

यहां लगे हैं जालंधर के टॉप 10 सोलर जेनरेशन प्लांट...
श्री देवी तालाब मंदिर, हैंड टूल इंस्टीट्यूट मकसूदां, गुरुद्वारा सिंह सभा प्रीत नगर, रेलवे स्टेशन, डीसी कांप्लेक्स की छत, मैक्स स्विच गियर नेशनल हाईवे, सर्वहितकारी भवन जीजीएस एवेन्यू, एपीजे कॉलेज, थिंद आई अस्पताल और मेरिटोरियस स्कूल।

पावरकॉम के दफ्तर में भी लगाया गया सोलर सिस्टम

डिप्टी चीफ इंजीनियर हरजिंदर सिंह बंसल ने बताया कि अगर किसी ने सोलर पैनल लगाना है तो वे पावरकॉम के दफ्तर में आकर खुद लगवाएं। किसी ऐसे वेंडर से न लगवाएं जो उन्हें बाद में सब्सिडी नहीं दिलवा पाते। वेंडर कई बार गलत गाइड करते हैं जिस कारण उपभोक्ताओं को परेशान होना पड़ता है।

