रिव्यू मीटिंग:वजीफा-एलटीसी से लेकर मातृत्व लाभ योजना तक बंद,बेटियों को शगुन भी नहीं मिल रहा

जालंधरएक घंटा पहले
श्रम कार्यालय में पसरा सन्नाटा।- भास्कर

अनुभव अवस्थी | पंजीकृत कामगारों की बेटियों के लिए वजीफा, एलटीसी, कन्यादान स्कीम सहित 14 में से करीब 13 योजनाएं फरवरी माह से ठप पड़ी हैं। सरकार ने सभी परिवारों की बेटियों के लिए 31 हजार रुपए की सहायता का प्रावधान कर रखा है। वहीं 12वीं पास कर चुकी बेटियां डिग्री कोर्स के लिए वजीफे का इंतजार कर रही हैं। मगर 11,475 से अधिक श्रमिक परिवारों को इन योजनाओं की राशि का इंतजार है। केवल 2 किस्तों में रजिस्टर्ड श्रमिकों को 3-3 हजार रुपए मिले हैं। वहीं, चीफ सेक्रेटरी विनी महाजन सात जिलों के डिप्टी कमिश्नरों के साथ आज मीटिंग करेंगी।

इसमें सरकार का रेवेन्यू बढ़ाने और लोगों को सुविधाएं देना फोकस रहेगा। दूसरी तरफ 10 माह में विभिन्न स्कीमों के 7500 से अधिक आवेदन जांच के लिए पेंडिंग हैं। अधूरी योजनाओं के लिए श्रम विभाग के जिम्मेदारों का कहना है कि योजनाओं के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन किए जाते हैं। सरकार जिन आवेदनों के वेरिफिकेशन के लिए यहां भेजती है, उनका सत्यापन किया जाता है। शगुन योजना के लिए बेटी के साक्षर होने के साथ ही उसकी उम्र 18 वर्ष से अधिक होना आवश्यक है। कोरोना के चलते इनका स्तयापन नहीं हो सका।

12वीं कर चुकी बेटियां डिग्री कोर्स करने के लिए वजीफे के इंतजार में

ब्याज पर पैसे लेकर की बेटी की शादी, अब बढ़ रही टेंशन... लम्मा पिंड में रहने वाले श्रमिक जी चंद्र का कहना है कि उन्होंने नवंबर 2019 में बेटी की शादी के लिए आवेदन किया था। मार्च में सत्यापन होने की बात कही जा रही थी। अब तक आवेदन का सत्यापन नहीं हो सका है। ब्याज पर पैसे लेकर बेटी की शादी तो कर दी लेकिन अब चिंता बढ़ रही है। बिहार के रहने वाले रामदेव ने फरवरी में श्रम विभाग में खुद को पंजीकृत कराने के लिए आवेदन किया था, जोकि अभी तक स्वीकार नहीं हो पाया।

राज्य सरकार ने पंजाब बिल्डिंग एंड अंडर कंस्ट्रक्शन वर्कर्स वेलफेयर बोर्ड अधीन दी जाने वाली सुविधाओं का लाभ श्रमिकों को देने के लिए सब डिविजनल समिति जालंधर-1 और 2 की तरफ के पास आई 790 कल्याणकारी योजनाओं की अर्जियों, जिनकी कुल रकम 1,27,85,484 रुपए बनती है, को मंजूरी दे दी है। प्रशासन की ओर से योजनाओं को बोर्ड के सदर कार्यालय में भी भेज दिया गया है। ऐसे ले सकते

ऐसे ले सकते हैं सरकारी योजनाओं का लाभ... निर्माण श्रमिक 25 रुपए रजिस्ट्रेशन फीस और 10 रुपए महीना अंशदान के साथ तीन साल की बन रही रकम 360 रुपए (कुल 385 रुपए) भरकर स्वयं को श्रम विभाग के जरिए पंजाब बिल्डिंग एंड अंडर कंस्ट्रक्शन वर्कर्स वेलफेयर बोर्ड के साथ रजिस्टर्ड कर सकते हैं और सरकार की कल्याणकारी योजनाओं का लाभ ले सकता है।

मीटिंग के बाद ज्यादा से ज्यादा श्रमिकों को लाभ होगा- सहायक श्रम कमिश्नर

सहायक श्रम कमिश्नर जतिंदरपाल सिंह का कहना है कि कोरोनाकाल में सरकार की ओर से श्रमिकों के खातों में 6 हजार रुपए भेजने के आदेश हुए थे, यह रुपए उनके खातों में जा चुके हैं। इसके अलावा अभी तक अन्य किसी स्कीम से संबंधित कोई सत्यापन के लिए सरकार की ओर से नहीं कहा गया है। जल्द ही ही इस बाबत मीटिंग होने वाली है, संभावना है कि अधिक से अधिक श्रमिकों को लाभ दिया जाएगा।

इन योजनाओं का नहीं मिल पा रहा लाभ

1. वजीफा योजना : पहली क्लास से डिग्री पाठ्यक्रम 3,000 से 70,000 प्रतिवर्ष 2. एलटीसी योजना : भारत में धार्मिक, ऐतिहासिक स्थानों की यात्रा के लिए 2000, दो साल में एक बार यात्रा 3. भूतपूर्व योजना : आकस्मिक मृत्यु की स्थिति में 5 लाख रुपए दिए गए हैं 4. शगुन योजना : श्रमिकों की दो बेटियों की शादी के लिए 21,000 (शगुन की राशि) 5. अंत्येष्टि सहायता योजना : वित्तीय सहायता 20,000 अंतिम संस्कार पर खर्च के लिए 6. सामान्य सर्जरी योजना : लाभार्थी, उसके आश्रितों की सामान्य सर्जरी के लिए ~50,000 7. खतरनाक बीमारियों के लिए व्यय की प्रतिपूर्ति : खतरनाक बीमारियों के उपचार के लिए 50,000 रुपए 8. मातृत्व लाभ योजना : दो प्रसव तक 21000 प्रति प्रसव वित्तीय सहायता सहायता 9. डेंचर, स्पेक्ट्रम और हियरिंग एड स्कीम : क्रमश: 500, 800, 6000 रुपए। 10. निर्माण कामगारों के लिए साइकिल योजना : कम से कम एक वर्ष की अवधि वाले श्रमिकों को सुविधा। 11. निर्माण श्रमिकों के बच्चों के लिए साइकिल योजना : 9वीं से 12वीं में पढ़ने वाले बच्चों के लिए एक बार मुफ्त साइकिल मिलना। 12. मानसिक रूप से मंद बच्चों को लाभ योजना : प्रति वर्ष 20,000 रुपए विकलांग बच्चों की देखभाल के लिए 13. टूल किट योजना : उपकरण खरीदने के लिए 5000 तक रुपए 14. भगत पूरन सिंह सेवा बीमा योजना : एक पंजीकृत लाभार्थी व उसके परिवार के सदस्य को मुफ्त इलाज की सुविधा मुहैया करवाना।

