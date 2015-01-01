पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Punjab
  • Jalandhar
  • CM Will Inaugurate Smart Schools Built With The Help Of NRI And Community Today, 90% Of NRI, Community And Teachers Collect Funds And Make Them Smart

शिक्षा सुधार लहर:एनआरआई व कम्युनिटी के सहयाेग से बनाए स्मार्ट स्कूलों का आज सीएम करेंगे उद्घाटन, 90% को एनआरआई, कम्युनिटी और टीचर्स ने फंड इकट्ठा कर स्मार्ट बनाया

जालंधरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शिक्षा सुधार लहर के तहत बने स्मार्ट स्कूलाें का 1-1 करके 7 नवंबर काे 11:30 बजे मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह डिजीटल उद्घाटन करेंगे। इन स्कूलाें काे स्मार्ट बनाने में एनआरआई, कम्यूनिटी व टीचर्स का काफी सहयाेग रहा है। इस दाैरान स्कूलाें में टैबलेट भी दिए जाएंगे। स्मार्ट स्कूल व समग्र शिक्षा अभियान के तहत सरकार की ओर से भी समय समय पर फंड जारी किया गया था, लेकिन रुरल एरिया में 90 फीसदी स्कूल ऐसे हैं जहां एनआरआई, कम्यूनिटी व टीचर्स ने फंड इकट्ठा कर स्कूलाें काे स्मार्ट बनाया है। डीईओ सीसे हरिंदरपाल ने कहा- समागम के दाैरान सीएम स्कूलाें में स्थापित ऑनलाइन केंद्राें के जरिए स्कूल प्रबंधक कमेटियाें के साथ रू-ब-रू हाेंगे।

इन स्कूलाें का हाेगा उद्घाटन

1. सरकारी सीसे स्कूल आदमपुर 2. सरकारी सीसे स्कूल समराय जंडियाला, जालंधर कैंट 3. सरकारी सीसे स्कूल लद्देवाली, जालंधर सेंट्रल 4. सरकारी सीसे स्कूल लम्मा पिंड, जालंधर नाेर्थ 5. सरकारी गर्ल्स सीसे स्कूल भार्गव कैंप, जालंधर वेस्ट 6. सरकारी सीसे स्कूल मंड, करतारपुर 7. सरकारी गर्ल्स सीसे स्कूल शंकर, नकाेदर 8. सरकारी गर्ल्स सीसे स्कूल फिल्लाैर 9. सरकारी सीसे स्कूल बाजवां कलां, शाहकाेट

सरकारी सीसे. स्कूल समराय जंडियाला - एनआरआईज ने ढाई लाख रुपए और टीचर्स ने डेढ़ लाख रुपए का सहयोग दिया। बाला वर्क करवाया, स्कूल का फर्नीचर आदि नया बनवाया।

सरकारी सीसे. स्कूल लम्मा पिंड- प्रिं. सुमन ने बताया कि स्मार्ट स्कूल के तहत बाला वर्क, मेन गेट, क्लासरुम फर्नीचर, ग्रीन बाेर्ड, सीसीटीवी आदि का काम करवाया। टीचर्स ने काफी सहयाेग किया।

372 प्राइमरी स्कूलों को मिलेंगे 2625 टैबलेट
उद्घाटन के बाद शिक्षा विभाग की ओर से राज्य के 372 प्राइमरी स्कूलाें में 2625 टैबलेट प्रदान किए जाएंगे। जालंधर के 25 स्कूल इसमें शामिल हैं। जिला स्तर पर स्कूलाें में दिए जाने वाले टैबलेट के आईएमईआई नंबर और सीरीयल नंबर का रिकाॅर्ड रखा जाएगा। स्कूल की ओर से इसकी जानकारी ई-पंजाब पाेर्टल पर दी जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें