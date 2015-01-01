पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Punjab
  • Cold Wave Continues, Mist So That Flight From Mumbai Could Not Land, Delhi Diverted, Reached Adampur After Noon

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ऑरेंज अलर्ट:शीत लहर जारी, धुंध इतनी कि मुंबई से आई फ्लाइट लैंड नहीं हो पाई, दिल्ली डायवर्ट की गई, दोपहर बाद आदमपुर पहुंची

जालंधर15 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

अगले 48 घंटे शीतलहर और धुंध के लिहाज से खतरनाक हैं। मौसम विभाग ने जालंधर को वीरवार को ऑरेंज अलर्ट वाले एरिया में शामिल रखा है। जबकि इसके बाद येलो अलर्ट रहेगा। ऑरेंज अलर्ट का अर्थ- मौसम चुनौतीपूर्ण है जबकि येलो का अर्थ है- आपको मौसम को लेकर अपडेट रहना होगा। बुधवार को जालंधर में दिन का पारा 10 डिग्री पर आ गया जबकि रात को 3.5 पर आ गिरा था।

सिटी में कई जगह विजिबिलिटी 200 तो कई जगह 400 रही। दिल्ली में दिन का तापमान केवल 4 डिग्री है। ऐसे में अगर दिल्ली रूट पर या किसी अन्य रूट पर जा रहे हैं तो घनी धुंध में सावधानी से गाड़ी चलाएं। फिलहाल बारिश के आसार नहीं है और अगले तीन-चार दिन बादल छाए रहेंगे। उधर, धुंध के चलते बुधवार को आदमपुर में मुंबई से आई फ्लाइट लैंड नहीं कर पाई। इस कारण उसे पहले दिल्ली डायवर्ट किया गया। बाद दोपहर फ्लाइट आदमपुर पहुंच सकी।

वाहनों और फैक्ट्रियों का धुआं इकट्ठा होने से प्रदूषित हवा की परत बनी

बुधवार को सुबह 7 बजे ओस की बूंदें बारिश की तरह गिरीं। मौसम विभाग ने पहले ही उत्तर पश्चिमी हवाओं के कारण शीत लहर की भविष्यवाणी की थी लेकिन तापमान में रिकॉर्ड गिरावट एकसाथ अप्रत्याशित रूप से हुई है। दिन का पारा 10 पर आ गया जबकि रात को न्यूनतम 3.5 डिग्री तक रहा था। इस बीच शहर में प्रदूषण में भी इजाफा हुआ है। प्रदूषण कंट्रोल बोर्ड के एयर क्वालिटी मॉनिटरिंग स्टेशन के अनुसार जालंधर का एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स 113 पर आ गया है यानी कि धुंध के कारण जो नमी जम रही है, उसमें वाहनों और फैक्ट्रियों का धुआं एकत्रित होने से प्रदूषित हवा की एक परत बन गई है। यह परत हवा जमने के कारण आसमान की तरफ नहीं जा पाई। सारा दिन जालंधर में मौसम धुंधला रहा और बादल छाए रहे। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार वीरवार को भी इसी तरह की चुनौती जालंधर के लोगों को मिलेगी।

कोहरे की मार... रविवार को नहीं उड़ेगी आदमपुर-दिल्ली फ्लाइट

जालंधर | धुंध के कारण बुधवार को आदमपुर सिविल एयरपोर्ट पर जालंधर-मुंबई फ्लाइट लैंड नहीं कर पाई, जिस कारण उसे दिल्ली डायवर्ट किया गया। दरअसल मुंबई से आदमपुर के लिए 6:40 पर उड़ने वाली फ्लाइट आदमपुर एयरपोर्ट के दायरे में पहुंची तो धुंध ज्यादा होने के चलते लैंड करने में दिक्कत आने पर आदमपुर सिविल एयरपोर्ट की तरफ से फ्लाइट को दिल्ली डायवर्ट कर दिया गया। वहां से फ्लाइट दोपहर के समय उड़ान भरकर करीब 3:45 पर आदमपुर पहुंची। इसके बाद करीब 4:15 पर मुंबई के लिए रवाना हो गई। वहीं आदमपुर-दिल्ली के बीच हफ्ते में तीन दिन चलने वाली फ्लाइट इस रविवार को रद रहेगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोहली ने पूछा- आप या लाबुशाने में कौन ज्यादा विकेट लेगा? स्टीव बोले- मनाइए मेरी बॉलिंग ही न आए - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें