निगम ने काटा चालान:निगम दफ्तर में हंगामा करने वाले कांग्रेस नेता लक्की का सर्विस रोड पर चल रहा कार बाजार

जालंधर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
होटल सेखों ग्रैंड के नजदीक सर्विस लेन पर खड़ी गुरु नानक मोटर की कारें।
  • चालान भुगतान को 27 नवंबर को पेश होना पड़ेगा, जेपी मोटर के साथ दो और कार बाजार का कटा चालान

निगम के एमटीपी की बाजू पकड़कर खींचतान करने और हंगामा करने वाले कांग्रेस नेता एवं पंजाब मीडियम स्केल इंडस्ट्री बोर्ड के डायरेक्टर मलविंदर सिंह लक्की पर निगम प्रशासन ने शिकंजा कसना शुरू कर दिया है। बद्री दास कॉलोनी में लक्की के पुराने इमारत के रेनोवेशन का काम और फाइल में कागजात की कमी के कारण सीएलयू की फाइल पेंडिंग करने के बाद अब तहबाजारी ब्रांच ने कार्रवाई की है।

होटल सेखों ग्रैंड के नजदीक लक्की का सेकेंड हैंड कार का कारोबार है, जहां दर्जन से अधिक कारें रोजाना निगम की सर्विस लेन पर खड़ी होती है। मंगलवार को सुपरिंटेंडेंट मंदीप सिंह की अगुआई वाली टीम ने गुरु नानक मोटर का चालान काटा है।

साथ ही चालान के भुगतान के लिए जॉइंट कमिश्नर के पास 27 नवंबर को सुबह 11 बजे पेश होने को कहा है। इसके अलावा उसी रोड पर कार खड़ी करने को लेकर जेपी मोटर सहित दो और कार बाजार का भी चालान काटा है। मंदीप सिंह ने कहा कि सड़क पर सजने वाले कार बाजार वालों का रोज कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

रूफ टॉप पर अवैध विज्ञापन को लेकर 25 होटलों को नोटिस

निगम के विज्ञापन ब्रांच की टीम ने मंगलवार को अवैध विज्ञापन को लेकर सिटी के छोटे-बड़े 25 होटलों को नोटिस दिया है। इन होटल वालों ने अपने टेरिस या छत पर अवैध विज्ञापन, एलईडी स्क्रीन आदि लगा रखा है। सुपरिंटेंडेंट मंदीप सिंह ने बताया कि नोटिस के 7 दिन के अंदर होटल प्रबंधन को चालान का भुगतान करना होगा अन्यथा पुलिस में पर्चा दर्ज करने के लिए शिकायत दी जाएगी।

