जालंधर में प्रदर्शन:केंद्रीय बजट को पूंजीपतियों के हित में बताकर कांग्रेसियों ने फूंका PM मोदी का पुतला, फोटो खिंचवाने के लिए धक्कामुक्की

PM नरेंद्र मोदी का पुतला फूंकते कांग्रेसी कार्यकर्ता।
  • केंद्र सरकार के खिलाफ जमकर नारेबाजी में अनुशासन भूले कांग्रेसी

केंद्र सरकार के बजट को पूंजीपतियों के हित में बता कांग्रेसियों ने बुधवार को DC दफ्तर के बाहर PM नरेंद्र मोदी का पुतला फूंका। इस दौरान उन्होंने केंद्र सरकार के खिलाफ नारेबाजी करते हुए आरोप लगाया कि वो पूरे देश की संपत्ति को पूंजीपतियों को सौंपने में जुटी हुई है। प्रदर्शन के लिए कांग्रेसी पहले कांग्रेस भवन में इकट्‌ठा हुए, इसके बाद रैली निकालते हुए आगे बढ़े। इस दौरान कांग्रेसी अनुशासन भूल गए और फोटो खिंचवाने के लिए उनमें जमकर धक्कामुक्की होती रही। यहां तक कि पार्टी के सीनियर नेता भी इससे नहीं बच सके। हालत यह हो गई कि मेयर राजा व विधायक बेरी जैसे जनप्रतिनिधियों को भी पीछे हटने को मजबूर होना पड़ा।

बड़े घरानों को फायदा पहुंचाया : विधायक बेरी

कांग्रेसी विधायक राजिंदर बेरी ने कहा कि मोदी सरकार का पूरा बजट दिशाहीन है और अदानी-अंबानी जैसे बड़े घरानों को रेलवे स्टेशन दे दिए, एयरपोर्ट दे दिए। इंडियन ऑयल से लेकर पाइप लाइनें तक पूंजीपतियों को दे दिए। केंद्र सरकार ने पहले किसानों के साथ धक्केशाही की और अब आम बजट से भी बड़े घरानों को फायदा पहुंचाया जा रहा है।

किसान आंदोलन पर बोले, भारत-पाक युद्ध जैसी तैयारी कर रही मोदी सरकार

विधायक बेरी ने कहा कि कांग्रेस पार्टी किसानों के साथ कंधे से कंधा मिलाकर खड़ी है। उन्होंने कहा कि किसानों से धक्केशाही की जा रही है। उन्हें रोकने के लिए बंकर बनाने के साथ कीलें लगाई जा रही हैं। तैयारी ऐसी की जा रही है मानों भारत-पाकिस्तान का युद्ध हो रहा हो। उन्होंने कहा कि किसानों के साथ व्यापारियों के साथ भी मोदी सरकार धक्केशाही कर रही है।

