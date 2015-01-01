पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निगम हाउस की मीटिग:कांग्रेसी पार्षदों का गुस्सा-न अफसर सुनते हैं, न कार्रवाई करते हैं, मेयर बोले- अब हाउस तय करेगा इन पर एक्शन

जालंधरएक घंटा पहले
  • स्ट्रीट लाइट ठेकेदार पर पेनल्टी न लगाने पर एसई की फजीहत, मेयर बोले- ब्लैकलिस्ट करो, सोमवार को रिपोर्ट मांगी
  • अवैध निर्माण, भ्रष्टाचार और कूड़े के डंप पर ही 4 घंटे बहस
  • 3 बजे शुरू हुई मीटिंग... शाम 6 बजे 47 पार्षद ही बचे, 7:15 बजे 23 रह गए; इधर... 4 में से 3 जेसी मीटिंग के दिन छुट्टी पर

निगम हाउस में अफसरों के रवैये को लेकर विपक्ष से कहीं ज्यादा गुस्सा कांग्रेसी पार्षदों में दिखा। खासकर एडहॉक कमेटियों का। उन्होंने कहा एकसुर में कहा- अफसर सुनते नहीं और न ही कोई कार्रवाई करते हैं। वैसे आज भी मीटिंग में अफसर मुकम्मल जवाब नहीं दे पाए। निगम के 4 जॉइंट कमिश्नर में से 3 के मीटिंग में गैर हाजिर रहे। हालांकि निगम कमिश्नर ने कहा- वो पारिवारिक कारण से छुट्टी पर हैं।

आखिर मेयर ने कहा कि अब अफसरों पर हाउस एक्शन तय करेगा। दूसरी ओर सिटी में बंद स्ट्रीट लाइटों को लेकर ठेकेदार पर नरमी कर रहे एसई सतिंदर की पार्षदों ने जमकर फजीहत की। मंदीप जस्सल ने कहा कि शिकायत पर सुनवाई नहीं होती और अफसर ठेकेदार पर पेनल्टी नहीं लगाते। मेयर ने कहा कि अगर काम सही नहीं कर रहा है तो ब्लैक लिस्ट करें और सोमवार को उसपर पेनल्टी तय कर रिपोर्ट दें। हालांकि एसई ने कहा कि 2 नोटिस दिए हैं।

65 पार्षदों से शुरू हुई निगम हाउस की मीटिंग... सिटी के 80 में से 65 पार्षद मीटिंग में शामिल हुए। उसके बाद एक-एक कर निकलते भी रहे। 3 बजे शुरू हुई मीटिंग में शाम को 6 बजे 47 पार्षद रहे, तो सवा 7 बजे मीटिंग के खत्म होने पर सिर्फ 23 पार्षद ही मौजूद थे।

सेक्रेड हार्ट अस्पताल के अवैध निर्माण पर कार्रवाई नहीं... कांग्रेस के देसराज जस्सल ने सेक्रेड हार्ट अस्पताल में हुए अवैध निर्माण पर कार्रवाई और प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स के बकाया पर जवाब मांगा। 8 माह बाद भी एमटीपी परमपाल के पास जवाब नहीं था और प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स का जवाब देने को जॉइंट कमिश्नर ही नहीं थे।

स्वच्छता रैंक में सुधार पर विपक्ष ने कहा, शहर का हाल देख लो... मेयर ने मीटिंग शुरू करते ही विकास कार्य गिनाए। कहा- स्वच्छता सर्वे के रैंक में सुधार हुआ। कांग्रेसी पार्षदों ने जमकर टेबल ठोका। इस पर अकाली पार्षद जसपाल कौर कहा- मेयर साब, शहर दा हाल देख लो। मेयर ने कहा- केंद्र में तो भाजपा है।

सीवरेज समस्या पर भाजपा के साथ कांग्रेस पार्षद भी सहमत... भाजपा के सुशील शर्मा ने कहा कि नया एसटीपी बनने तक सीवेरज ओवरफ्लो की समस्या का हल करें। कई अकाली और कई कांग्रेसी पार्षदों ने भी इसी समस्या का हवाला दिया। कमिश्नर ने कहा काला संघिया ड्रेन में गंदा पानी फेंकने की मंजूरी लेंगे।

आजाद पार्षद रौनी को मिला सबसे पहले बोलने का मौका... एकमात्र आजाद पार्षद दविंदर सिंह रौनी को मेयर ने सबसे पहले बोलने का मौका दिया। रौनी ने उनके वार्ड से भेदभाव का आरोप लगाया। मेयर उनसे काम पूछते रहे, लेकिन रौनी अपने आरोपों पर जवाब मांगते रहे। नतीजा कुछ भी नहीं निकला।

कमिश्नर से सवाल- अवैध इमारत की सील कुछ घंटों में कैसे खुली... कांग्रेस के सुशील कालिया ने कहा कि होशियारपुर रोड पर दाल फैक्ट्री सहित तीन अवैध निर्माणों को बीते दिनों सील किया गया था। लेकिन सील लगने के कुछ ही घंटों के बाद दी गई, क्या इस मामले में नगर निगम को कोई रेवेन्यू आया।

उद्घाटन के दौरान किए जा रहे भेदभाव पर भी हुई बहस... अकाली दल के परमजीत ने कहा कि उनके वार्ड में होने वाले उद्घाटन में उन्हें नहीं बुलाया जाता। नींव पत्थर पर 3 चुनाव हारने वाले का नाम लिखा जा रहा है। कांग्रेस के देसराज जस्सल ने जवाब दिया कि ये परंपरा गठबंधन के एमएलए ने ही शुरू की थी, इसलिए वो यह सवाल न करें।

कोरोना मरीजों से अस्पताल ने लूट की, उन्हें न बख्शा जाए... मंदीप जस्सल ने कहा कि कोरोना के मरीजों से रामामंडी के एक अस्पताल ने मरीजों से लूट की है। साथी पार्षदों ने भी कहा कि कोरोना में किसी निजी अस्पताल वालों ने रहम नहीं किया, तो निगम क्यों नरमी करे। सभी अस्पताल से सीएलयू, नक्शा और अवैध निर्माण पर कार्रवाई हो।

पार्षद मनु ने कहा- मेरा वार्ड कूड़ामुक्त हो... कांग्रेस पार्षद प्रवीणा मनु ने बड़िंग में बनाए गए पिट पर मौजूद खामियों को जल्द दूर करने की मांग की। साथ ही कहा कि मेरा वार्ड कूड़ा मुक्त है, कारण उनका मुकाबला स्वच्छता रैंक में देश में नंबर वन रहे जालंधर कैंटोनमेंट इलाके से है।

