कोरोना का कहर:जिले में कोरोना थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहा, एक दिन में 7 की मौत, 172 संक्रमित

जालंधर34 मिनट पहले
जिले में कोरोना थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहा। शनिवार को निगम की असिस्टेंट हेल्थ अफसर मधु भारद्वाज और एसएमओ डॉ. हरीश भारद्वाज समेत कॉलेज और सीपी दफ्तर से संक्रमित मिले हैं। कुल 172 संक्रमितों में से 16 बाहरी इलाकों में रहने वाले हैं। वहीं जिले में शनिवार को 7 मरीजों ने इलाज के दौरान दम तोड़ दिया। अब तक जिले में कुल 16826 लोग संक्रमित हो चुके हैं जबकि 528 की जान जा चुकी है। फिलहाल जिले में 944 एक्टिव मरीज हैं। अब तक 348915 लोगों के सैंपल लिए जा चुके हैं, जिनमें से 313160 की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई है। डॉक्टरों ने लोगों को मास्क पहनने की हिदायत दी है।

मृत्यु दर छुपाने के लिए सेहत विभाग को आंकड़े नहीं बताते निजी अस्पताल

अस्पताल में शव बदल जाने की घटनाएं पहले भी सामने आ चुकी हैं। ऐसी घटनाओं की सबसे बड़ी वजह यह कि प्राइवेट अस्पताल विभाग को कोविड मरीज के मरने की सूचना समय पर नहीं देते। इसी कारण कई बार कोरोना से मरने वाले मरीजों की सरकारी डेटा में एंट्री भी तीन-चार दिन बाद ही की जाती है। ऐसा करने का बड़ा कारण यह भी है कि प्राइवेट अस्पताल वहां पर होने वाली मौतों का आंकड़ा छुपाने की कोशिश करते हैं।

इसी के चलते सेहत विभाग समय पर मृतक के पारिवारिक सदस्यों के साथ संपर्क भी नहीं कर पाता और न ही संक्रमित के क्लोज कांटेक्ट ट्रेस हो पाते हैं। बिना सेहत विभाग को जानकारी दिए जिन शवों का संस्कार किया जाता है, उनके परिजन जाने-अनजाने शव किट से बाहर निकाल लेते हैं। ऐसी घटनाओं पर रोक लगाने के लिए फिलहाल सेहत विभाग और जिला प्रशासन ने कोई तैयारी या कार्रवाई नहीं की है।

