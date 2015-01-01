पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कूड़ा मुक्त:निगम ने शुरू किया कूड़ा मुक्त बाजार अभियान, कटेंगे चालान

जालंधर3 घंटे पहले
नगर निगम के हेल्थ एंड सेनिटेशन एडहॉक कमेटी ने एक बार फिर कूड़ा मुक्त बाजार अभियान की शुरुआत पीवीआर माॅल से की। इसमें विशेष रूप से लोगों को संदेश देने के लिए बॉलीवुड कलाकार ब्राउनी पराशर को बुलाया गया था। कमेटी के चेयरमैन पार्षद बलराज ठाकुर ने कहा कि दीवाली के मौके पर अभियान शुरू किया गया है, क्योंकि इस समय लोग घर से लेकर आसपास तक सफाई पर फोकस होते हैं। दीवाली के बाद इस अभियान को सभी हलका एमएलए और पार्षदों के साथ तालमेल करके पूरी सिटी में लेकर जाएंगे ताकि दुकानदार बाजार में सफाई का ध्यान रखें।

इसके लिए दुकानों के बाहर डस्टबिन रखने के लिए भी दुकानदारों को जागरूक किया जाएगा। अभियान के बाद निगम प्रशासन इस मसले को लेकर सख्ती भी करेगा। कार्यक्रम की शुरुआत के मौके निगम कमिश्नर करणेश शर्मा, पार्षद जगदीश राम समराय, पार्षद सुच्चा सिंह, नीरजा जैन, अरुणा अरोड़ा, अवतार सिंह, ओंकार राजी टिक्का, जेसी हरचरण सिंह, एचओ डाॅ. श्रीकृष्ण शर्मा और अन्य। मौजूद रहे।

