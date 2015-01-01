पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ये गलत है...:निगम ने कोरोना से बचने को 62 हजार खर्च कर होटल में की मीटिंग, यहां भी सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का नहीं रखा ध्यान, ज्यादातर चेहरों पर मास्क नहीं

जालंधरएक घंटा पहले
  • सीवरेज, डंप, अवैध कॉलोनियों पर पार्षदों के 100 से ज्यादा सवाल
  • मेयर का एक ही जवाब सोमवार को दफ्तर आना

कोरोना महामारी के कारण शुक्रवार को निगम हाउस की साढ़े आठ माह बाद होटल रीजेंट पार्क में हुई मीटिंग का रिजल्ट जीरो रहा। निगम कांप्लेक्स में मीटिंग का खर्च करीब 30 हजार रुपए आता था जबकि होटल में बजट दोगुणा हो गया लेकिन 9 मार्च को स्थगित हुई मीटिंग का एजेंडा तक पास नहीं हो पाया। तभी सीनियर डिप्टी मेयर सुरिंदर कौर ने ही मेयर जगदीश राजा से कहा कि अगर 8 माह बाद होने वाली मीटिंग में पुराने एजेंडे के साथ शहर के विकास का एजेंडा भी शामिल कर लेते तो अच्छा होता।

पार्षद कांग्रेसी हों या विपक्ष के, सभी ने 100 से ज्यादा सवाल किए। किसी का काम नहीं हुआ था तो किसी को पिछली मीटिंग के सवाल का अफसरों ने अब तक जवाब नहीं दिया। मेयर सभी को बस यही कहते रहे- सोमवार को दफ्तर आना। उनके सवालों और कार्रवाई को लेकर मीटिंग करने और महिला पार्षदों को पति को सोमवार को दफ्तर भेज देने का जवाब देकर आगे बढ़ते गए। बाद दोपहर 3 बजे से शुरू हुई मीटिंग शाम को 7:15 पर खत्म हुई। शुरुआत विपक्ष के हंगामे से ही हुई।

कुर्सी के लिए अकाली-भाजपा में रहा विवाद

शिअद और भाजपा का गठबंधन टूट गया है तो विपक्ष के पार्षदों के लिए कुर्सी से ही विवाद शुरू हुआ। विपक्ष के कतार की पहली लाइन में भाजपा पार्षदों के साथ दो अकाली पार्षद बैठ गए। भाजपा पार्षद के उपनेता सुशील शर्मा ने प्रोटोकॉल का हवाला देकर कुर्सी मांगी तो मेयर ने कहा- पीछे खाली कुर्सी पर बैठ जाओ। भाजपा की महिला पार्षद ने इसे मेयर की नाकामी बताया। बाद में पहली कतार में ही एक्स्ट्रा कुर्सी लगाकर सभी को एडजस्ट किया, लेकिन तब तक अकाली पार्षद अपनी कुर्सी से हिले नहीं। इस बीच कांग्रेस के ही पार्षद नीरजा जैन ने मॉडल टाउन जोन के विज्ञापन के ठेके में घपले में अफसरों के मिले होने का मामला उठाया तो सुशील कालिया ने कमिश्नर पर सवाल खड़े किए कि अवैध निर्माण को सील करने के कुछ घंटे बाद ही कैसे खोल दिया गया, क्या उनसे कोई रेवेन्यू मिला।

एक-दूसरे से कहते रहे- मैं नईं तूं शहर दा बेड़ा गर्क कीता आ

कुर्सी को लेकर अभी भाजपा का हंगामा खत्म हुआ ही था कि काली पट्टी बांधकर आए भाजपा पार्षद बैनर लेकर कुर्सी से उठ गए। मेयर से शहर के बदतर हालात बताते हुए कहा कि 3 साल विच बेड़ा गर्क कर दित्ता। जवाब में कांग्रेस के मंदीप जस्सल, तरसेम लखोत्रा, डाॅ. जसलीन सेठी, गुरविंदर बंटी नीलकंठ ने एकसाथ हमला बोला। अगले 15 मिनट मीटिंग हॉल हंगामे से भरपूर रहा। भाजपाइयों ने 3 साल में किए काम का हिसाब मांगा, तो कांग्रेस पार्षदों ने 10 साल का हिसाब पूछा। बाद में दोनों एक-दूसरे को कहते रहे, तूं शहर दा बेड़ा गर्क कीता, तूं शहर दा बेड़ा गर्क कीता। विकास कार्यों को लेकर कांग्रेस और विपक्ष के पार्षद एक-दूसरे को घेरते रहे।

सुनीता रिंकू, उमा बेरी की भाजपा की शैली खन्ना से तू-तू मैं-मैं, माइक तक छीना
भाजपा पार्षदों का हंगामा शांत होने से पहले एमएलए राजिंदर बेरी की पत्नी पार्षद उमा बेरी अपनी बात रखने खड़ी हुई तो शैली खन्ना ने कह दिया कि एमएलए की पार्षद पत्नी का तो काम होता नहीं, हमारी क्या सुनवाई होगी। एमएलए सुशील रिंकू की पत्नी पार्षद सुनीता रिंकू भड़क गईं और शैली खन्ना उलझ गईं। आखिर शैली के चुप होने पर हंगामा शांत हुआ। सुनीता रिंकू ने भाजपा पार्षद वरेश मिंटू के हाथ से माइक तक छीन लिया।

मेयर ने माना- 20 करोड़ रुपए से बन रहे चौक के डिजाइन में गलती हुई
कांग्रेस के ही पार्षद गुरविंदर बंटी नीलकंठ ने मेयर से पूछा कि स्मार्ट सिटी में 20 करोड़ से बन रहे 11 चौक को तो छोटा कर दिया। अब क्या आने वाले समय में ट्रैफिक समस्या होने पर फिर से चौक को तोड़ेंगे। मेयर ने माना कि डिजाइन में गलती हुई, लेकिन उनके साथ एमएलए ने भी इसकी मंजूरी दी थी।

