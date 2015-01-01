पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नारेबाजी:कांग्रेस नेता के विरोध में निगम यूनियन हुई एकजुट कहा- 48 घंटे में पर्चा न होने पर काम करेंगे ठप

जालंधरएक घंटा पहले
  • 3 दिन पहले एमटीपी के साथ बदसलूकी को लेकर मीटिंग कर लिया फैसला

पंजाब मीडियम स्केल इंडस्ट्री बोर्ड के डायरेक्टर मलविंदर सिंह लक्की द्वारा 3 दिन पहले निगम दफ्तर में किए हंगामे के विरोध में निगम की समूह यूनियन एकजुट हो गई है। सोमवार को पंजाब सफाई मजदूर फेडरेशन के प्रधान चंदन ग्रेवाल और म्युनिसिपल इंप्लाइज यूनियन के प्रधान सुपरिंटेंडेंट मंदीप सिंह की अगुआई में मीटिंग के बाद कांग्रेस नेता लक्की द्वारा एमटीपी परमपाल सिंह के साथ की गई धक्का-मुक्की और हाथ पकड़कर खींचने को लेकर कानूनी कार्रवाई की मांग रखी गई।

निगम कांप्लेक्स में लक्की के खिलाफ जोरदार नारेबाजी की गई, कहा गया कि ड्यूटी के समय किसी स्टाफ के साथ बदसलूकी बर्दाश्त नहीं की जाएगी। बाद में यूनियन लीडरों ने जॉइंट कमिश्नर हरचरण सिंह, कमिश्नर करणेश शर्मा और फिर मेयर जगदीश राजा से मिलकर मांग-पत्र सौंपा। कहा कि अगर 48 घंटे में लक्की के खिलाफ पर्चा दर्ज नहीं कराया गया, तो वीरवार से समूह मुलाजिम निगम का काम ठप कर धरना-प्रदर्शन करने को मजबूर होंगे। यूनियन की मांग और गुस्से को देखते हुए कमिश्नर करणेश शर्मा ने सरकार को इसके बारे में लिखकर भेजा है, जिसकी मंजूरी के बाद कानूनी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

सीएलयू की फाइल में कई खामियां, इसलिए अब तक लंबित है : एमटीपी
एमटीपी परमपाल सिंह ने बताया कि बीएमसी चौक नजदीकी बद्री दास कॉलोनी में पुरानी इमारत को रेनोवेट कर रहे मलविंदर सिंह लक्की द्वारा सीएलयू के लिए जमा कराई गई फाइल में कई खामियां है। अगस्त माह में इसको लेकर चिट्ठी भेजकर कागजात जमा कराने को कहा गया था। कॉमर्शियल इमारत में पार्किंग से हाउस लाइन बिल्डिंग बायलॉज के अनुसार नहीं है। बावजूद इसके मौके पर इमारत के रेनोवेशन का काम चल रहा है, इसलिए एटीपी ने दो बार निर्माण भी रोका था।

