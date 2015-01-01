पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्वच्छता सर्वे:सबसे साफ होटल, अस्पताल और स्कूल 80 नंबर की परीक्षा में तय करेगा निगम

जालंधर22 मिनट पहले
  • स्वच्छता सर्वे के तीसरे क्वार्टर में केंद्रीय मंत्रालय ने निगम को दिया होमवर्क

स्वच्छता सर्वे-2021 की उलटी गिनती शुरू हो गई है। अक्टूबर में शुरू हुआ तीसरे क्वार्टर का सर्वे 31 दिसंबर को खत्म हो जाएगा। इसके बाद जनवरी में मंत्रालय द्वारा चुनी गई एजेंसी सिटी की हकीकत की जांच करने आएगी। इससे पहले केंद्रीय शहरी विकास मंत्रालय ने निगम प्रशासन से कहा है कि वो अपने शहर में ही 6 कैटेगरी की रैंकिंग तय कर 30 नवंबर तक रिपोर्ट दें। सिटीजन फीडबैक के तहत आने वाली इस प्रक्रिया के लिए निगम को सर्वे में 70 नंबर भी मिलेंगे।

इसके लिए सिटी के अस्पताल, होटल, स्कूल, दफ्तर, मार्केट और रेजीडेंट्स वेलफेयर सोसायटी का सर्वे निगम के हेल्थ ब्रांच की टीम ने सर्वे शुरू कर दिया है। प्रत्येक कैटेगरी में कम से कम 25 प्रॉपर्टी का सर्वे कर एक-एक नंबर वन संस्थान चुनना होगा। सभी कैटेगरी में नंबर वन आने वाले को निगम प्रशासन सर्टिफिकेट देगा और पूरे साल निगम रिकाॅर्ड में सफाई के मामले में उसे नजीर माना जाएगा। हेल्थ ब्रांच के इंचार्ज डाॅ. श्री कृष्ण शर्मा ने बताया कि सर्वे के लिए खास तौर पर चार टीमें बनाई गई हैं। होटल और अस्पताल की जांच वो खुद करेंगे।

शेष के लिए 3 एएचओ की अगुवाई वाली टीम सर्वे करेगी। टीम प्रत्येक कैटेगरी की प्राॅपर्टी पर जाकर केंद्रीय मंत्रालय द्वारा जारी मानक के अनुसार जांच कर रिपोर्ट तैयार करेंगे। इसमें सभी मानक के लिए कुल 80 नंबर तय हैं, जांच के बाद नंबर दिए जाएंगे। रिपोर्ट के आधार पर सिटी का नंबर वन अर्थात स्वच्छ होटल, अस्पताल और स्कूल घोषित कर रिपोर्ट सरकार को भेजी जाएगी।

सर्वे के साथ ही बल्क वेस्ट जेनरेटर की भी होगी जांच

डाॅ. श्री कृष्ण शर्मा ने बताया कि सर्वे में सभी कैटेगरी की 150 प्राॅपर्टी पर निगम टीम जाएगी, जिसमें से अधिकांश बल्क वेस्ट जेनरेटर हैं जो रोजाना 50 किलो से अधिक कूड़ा पैदा करते हैं। सर्वे के साथ रिव्यू हो जाएगा कि किसके पास कूड़ा प्रोसेस करने का क्या इंतजाम है। जहां खामियां मिलेंगी, उन्हें नोटिस दिया जाएगा। बल्क वेस्ट के निस्तारण में सुधार नहीं होने पर चालान कर 5000 रुपए से लेकर 50,000 रुपए तक का जुर्माना वसूला जाएगा। बार-बार गलती करने वालों के साथ निगम प्रबंधन सख्ती से पेश आएगा।

80 नंबर में टॉप पर आने के लिए इन पॉइंट्स पर फोकस

  • सफाई का स्तर क्या है?
  • पानी की सप्लाई निगम की है या अपनी है?
  • अगर आरओ लगा है, तो कितने दिन में सर्विस होता है?
  • बाथरूम की सफाई, सुविधा क्या-क्या हैं, सफाई का रोस्टर है या नहीं, इसकी निगरानी के लिए क्या सुपरवाइजर है?
  • कूड़े का क्या इंतजाम है, प्रोसेस कैसे कर रहे हैं?
  • सीवरेज ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट है या नहीं?
  • क्या सुझाव और शिकायत के बाॅक्स लगे हैं?
  • स्वच्छता एप के बारे में क्या पता है, कभी इस्तेमाल किया है?
  • सर्वे में एक नंबर जांच करने वाली निगम टीम अपनी असेसमेंट पर देगी?
