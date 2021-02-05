पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Punjab
  Jalandhar
  • Counter attack Of Punjab Congress President Jakhar On Union Agriculture Minister Tomar, The Laws Were Made By Your Government, We Did Not Enforce

कृषि कानूनों पर राजनीति:केंद्रीय कृषि मंत्री तोमर पर पंजाब कांग्रेस प्रधान जाखड़ का पलटवार, कानून तो आपकी ही सरकार ने बनाए थे, हमने लागू नहीं किए

जालंधर23 मिनट पहले
जालंधर में शुक्रवार को पत्रकारों से बात करते पंजाब कांग्रेस के प्रधान सुनील जाखड़। - Dainik Bhaskar
जालंधर में शुक्रवार को पत्रकारों से बात करते पंजाब कांग्रेस के प्रधान सुनील जाखड़।
  • सुनील जाखड़ बोले- अकाली-भाजपा सरकार ने 2013 में बनाया गया था कानून, केंद्रीय मंत्री पीएम के सलाहकारों की बोली बोलते हैं

केंद्रीय कृषि मंत्री नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर के शुक्रवार को राज्यसभा में दिए पंजाब में कांट्रैक्ट फार्मिंग लागू होने के बयान पर पंजाब कांग्रेस के प्रधान सुनील जाखड़ ने पलटवार किया है। शुक्रवार को जालंधर के सर्किट हाउस में जाखड़ ने कहा कि यह कानून साल 2013 में अकाली दल के साथ गठजाेड़ वाली भाजपा की ही सरकार ने बनाए थे। इसके बाद लोकसभा चुनाव आ गए और उसके कोई रूल्स नहीं बने, जिसके बाद कांग्रेस सरकार ने उन कानूनों को कभी लागू ही नहीं किया। गौर हो कि केंद्रीय कृषि मंत्री ने राज्यसभा में कहा था कि पंजाब के एक्ट में किसानों ने कांट्रैक्ट को तोड़ा तो उन्हें जेल भेजने का प्रावधान है, जबकि हमारे एक्ट में ऐसा नहीं है।

जाखड़ ने यह भी कहा कि केंद्र सरकार कृषि कानूनों के मुद्दे पर किसानों को गुमराह कर रही है। उन्होंने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार के मंत्री जमीनी हकीकत को जाने बगैर वही बोलते हैं, जो उन्हें प्रधानमंत्री के सलाहकार बताते हैं।

कांग्रेस के संशोधित APMC एक्ट में फूडग्रेन नहीं

2017 में पंजाब की कांग्रेस सरकार के संशोधित APMC एक्ट लाने के सवाल पर जाखड़ ने इसे रद्द करने पर कहा कि केंद्र सरकार के कानून के कोई रूल्स-रेगुलेशन नहीें हैं। जाे कानून राज्य की कांग्रेस सरकार ने बनाया, उसमें फ्रूट, वैजिटेबल, कैटल मंडी शामिल हैं, उसमें फूडग्रेन यानी अनाज का कोई लेना-देना नहीं है। इसमें खरीदार को बेलगाम नहीं छोड़ा गया है। वो रूल्स-रेगुलेशन के तहत पाबंद है और राज्य सरकार का इस पर सीधा कंट्रोल है।

पंजाब को अलग-थलग कर डिस्टर्ब स्टेट साबित करने की कोशिश

पंजाब कांग्रेस प्रधान सुनील जाखड़ ने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार जानबूझकर पंजाब को बदनाम करने की कोशिश कर रही है। आंदोलन में पूरे देश के किसान शामिल हैं, लेकिन इसे सिर्फ पंजाब से जोड़कर राज्य को डिस्टर्ब स्टेट साबित करने की कोशिश की जा रही है। इसके अलावा लाल किले पर झंडा लगाने की घटना को भी पंजाब से जोड़ा जा रहा है। केंद्र सरकार व भाजपा की ऐसी किसी भी कोशिश को कांग्रेस कामयाब नहीं होने देगी।

लोग जागे तो सड़कों पर लगी कील बीजेपी शासन के लिए आखिरी साबित होगी

सुनील जाखड़ ने कहा कि दिल्ली में किसान आंदोलन को दबाने के लिए सड़कों पर कील ठोकी जा रही है। उन्होंने कहा कि अगर हिंदुस्तान जाग गया और लोगों ने आजादी के लिए कुर्बानी देने वाले शहीद भगत सिंह, उधम सिंह आदि के प्रति जिम्मेदारी निभाई तो बीजेपी शासन के लिए यह आखिरी साबित होंगी। लोग न जागे ताे फिर जाति व धर्म के नाम पर विभाजन की नीति से यह कीलें लोकतंत्र के लिए घातक साबित होंगी।

