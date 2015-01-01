पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नो कन्ट्रोवर्सी प्लीज:पंजाब में बाहरी फसल की बिक्री काे रोकने के लिए कानून बनाने के सवाल को टाल गई CS विनी महाजन

जालंधर25 मिनट पहले
जालंधर में रिव्यू बैठक में पहुंची चीफ सेक्रेटरी विनी महाजन पुलिस टुकड़ी की सलामी लेती हुई।
  • जालंंधर में रिव्यू बैठक करने पहुंची थी CS, बोलींं-मंडी बोर्ड की पर्ची से होती है बिक्री

पंजाब में बाहरी ट्रेडर्स को धान की बिक्री से रोकने के लिए पंजाब में किसी तरह का कानून बनाने के सवाल को CS विनी महाजन ने टाल दिया। शनिवार को सात जिलों DC के साथ रिव्यू बैठक के बाद उन्हें सवाल पूछा गया था कि "इस बार पंजाब में धान का उत्पादन तय लक्ष्य से ज्यादा हुआ है। उत्तर प्रदेश व बिहार समेत बाहरी ट्रेडर्स ने MSP का फायदा उठाकर यहां उसकी बिक्री की है। करीब 35 FIR हुई हैं लेकिन कोर्ट में वो फेल हो जाती हैं। किसानों का कहना है कि इसके लिए राज्य सरकार का कोई कानून नहीं हैं, इस वजह से किसी को सजा नहीं हो पाती।

इसके जवाब में CS विनी महाजन ने कहा कि फूड व सप्लाई महकमा और पंजाब मंडी बोर्ड इसका ध्यान रखता है। मंडी बोर्ड की पर्ची के मुताबिक बिक्री होती है। मौसम अच्छा होने से इस बार उत्पादन अच्छा हुआ है। उत्पादन कितना बढ़ना चाहिए? यह एग्रीकल्चर महकमा और फूड सप्लाई महकमा इसके बारे में बता सकता है।इसके बाद उनसे दोबारा पूछा गया कि क्या पंजाब सरकार इस संबंध में कोई कानून बनाने के बारे में सोच रही है ताकि बाहरी ट्रेडर्स यहां फसल की बिक्री न कर सकें, लेकिन उन्होंने कोई जवाब नहीं दिया और दूसरा सवाल ले लिया।

मौजूदा वक्त में यह इसलिए महत्वपूर्ण है क्योंकि केंद्र सरकार के कृषि सुधार कानून से कुछ इसी तरह की छूट किसानों को दी जा रही है, जिसके खिलाफ दिल्ली बॉर्डर पर लगातार किसान आंदोलन कर रहे हैं। पंजाब सरकार इन कानूनों को विधानसभा में रद्द कर चुकी है। हालांकि पंजाब सरकार किसानों के साथ होने का दावा कर रही है लेकिन किस तरीके से? इसको लेकर कोई कुछ कहने को तैयार नहीं है।

RT-PCR टेस्ट ही सही

यहांं बातचीत में CS विनी महाजन ने कहा कि रैपिड एंटीजन टेस्ट सिर्फ उन लोगों के लिए है, जिनमें कोरोना के लक्षण हैं। अगर वो इसमें पॉजीटिव आते हैं तो कोविड पॉजीटिव हैं लेकिन अगर नेगेटिव आते हैं तो उनका RT-PCR टेस्ट करना जरूरी है। उन्होंने कहा कि कई ऐसे केस आए हैं, जिसमें रैपिड टेस्ट मे निगेटिव दूसरे टेस्ट में पॉजीटिव आ गया। इसलिए केंद्र सरकार ने भी सभी राज्यों को RT-PCR टेस्ट को ही तरजीह देने को कहा है।

पूरा लॉकडाउन न करना पड़े, इसलिए सावधानी बरतें

नाइट कर्फ्यू और नए साल पर होटलों को पार्टी की छूट के सवाल पर उन्होंने कहा कि सभी को कोविड की स्थिति को संभालने के लिए सावधानी बरतनी होगी। उन्हें अपने कारोबार व कोविड सावधानियों के बीच बैलेंस बनाकर चलना होगा ताकि फिर से पूरे लॉकडाउन की जरूरत न पड़े।

अवैध कॉलोनियों पर भी उठे सवाल

अवैध कॉलोनियों को रेगुलर करने के लिए पॉलिसी आने के बावजूद अब भी ऐसी कॉलोनियां बनने के मुद्दे पर CS विनी महाजन ने हाउसिंग विभाग और लोकल गवर्नमेंट के प्रिंसिपल सेक्रेटरी को इसे देखने के लिए कहा। जालंधर के मामले में उन्होंने दोनों महकमों के प्रिंसिपल सेक्रेटरी को निगम कमिश्नर से बात करने को कहा।

जल्द बनेगी आदमपुर रोड

आदमपुर रोड की खस्ताहालत के बारे में हुए सवाल पर उन्होंने कहा कि इस बारे में उनकी रिव्यू बैठक में भी चर्चा हो चुकी है। इसके लिए फंड भी मंंजूर हो चुका है, जल्द ही इसे बना दिया जाएगा। इसी तरह धोगड़ी रोड के बारे में भी चर्चा की जा चुकी है, उसे बनाने का काम भी जल्द शुरू हो जाएगा।

