वेदर अपडेट:जालंधर में एक समान हुआ दिन-रात का तापमान, आज बादल छाए रहने के आसार

जालंधर8 मिनट पहले
लगातार बढ़ती ठंंड की वजह से शहर में सड़कों पर अब आवाजाही काफी कम नजर आने लगी है।
  • न्यूनतम तापमान 3 डिग्री पर टिका, अधिकतम भी 5 डिग्री लुढ़कने से ठंड बढ़ी

शहर मे रात-दिन का तापमान एक समान होने लगा है। बुधवार रात न्यूनतम तापमान 3 डिग्री तक पहुंच गया था और सुबह भी इसी तापमान के साथ दिन की शुरूआत हुई है। वहीं, अधिकतम तापमान भी 20 डिग्री से लुढ़ककर 15 डिग्री तक आ चुका है। आज दिन भर आसमान साफ रहने का अनुमान है लेकिन दोपहर तक आशिंक बादल छाए रहेंगे। कल यानी वीरवार से संडे तक न्यूनतम तापमान 2 डिग्री तक पहुंच सकता है, जिससे ठंड अब और बढ़ेगी।

कल व परसों 2 डिग्री तक पहुंचेगा न्यूनतम तापमान, बादल भी छाए रहेंगे

ठंड के लिहाज से दिसंबर महीने मुश्किल होने वाला है। मौसम विभाग की माने तो शुक्रवार व शनिवार को न्यूनतम तापमान 2 डिग्री क रहेगा जबकि अधिकतम भी 17-18 डिग्री से अधिक नहीं होगा। शनिवार को तो आसमान में बादल भी छाए रहेंगे। रविवार को भी ठंड से राहत नहीं मिलेगी। न्यूनतम तापमान 3 डिग्री रहने के साथ आसमान में बादल भी छाए रहेंगे। अगले हफ्ते के शुरूआत में न्यूनतम तापमान मे 5 डिग्री तक की बढ़ोत्तरी हो सकती है लेकिन ठंड से निजात मिलने के कोई आसार नहीं हैं। 

