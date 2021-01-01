पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जालंधर में वैक्सीनेशन का दूसरा फेज:DC, पुलिस कमिश्नर और SSP ने लगवाई कोविड वैक्सीन; बोले- घबराएं नहीं, इसका फायदा उठाएं

जालंधरएक घंटा पहले
जालंधर के सिविल अस्पताल में कोविड वैक्सीन लगवाते DC घनश्याम थोरी। - Dainik Bhaskar
जालंधर के सिविल अस्पताल में कोविड वैक्सीन लगवाते DC घनश्याम थोरी।
  • हेल्थ वर्करों के बाद अब फ्रंटलाइन में काम करने वाले सरकारी अफसरों व कर्मचारियों की वैक्सीनेशन शुरू

हेल्थ कर्मियों के बाद अब कोविड वैक्सीन लगवाने के लिए सेकेंड फेज में फ्रंटलाइन में काम करने वाले सरकारी अफसरों और कर्मचारियों की वैक्सीनेशन शुरू हो गई है। बुधवार को जालंधर में DC घनश्याम थोरी, पुलिस कमिश्नर गुरप्रीत सिंह भुल्लर और SSP डॉ. संदीप गर्ग वैक्सीन लगवाकर इसकी शुरूआत की। इसके बाद सरकारी विभागों व पुलिस कर्मचारियों को वैक्सीन लगाने का काम शुरू कर दिया गया है। वैक्सीन लगवाने के बाद अफसरों ने सभी से अपील की कि वो घबराएं नहीं बल्कि कोविड वैक्सीन का फायदा उठाएं। अभी तक कोविड से बचाव के लिए यह दवाई उपलब्ध है।

जालंधर के सिविल अस्पताल में कोविड वैक्सीन लगवाते पुलिस कमिश्नर गुरप्रीत भुल्लर
जालंधर के सिविल अस्पताल में कोविड वैक्सीन लगवाते पुलिस कमिश्नर गुरप्रीत भुल्लर

17 हजार फ्रंटलाइन वॉरियर्स का हुआ है रजिस्ट्रेशन

कोविड वैक्सीन लगाने के लिए जालंधर जिले में कुल 17 हजार फ्रंटलाइन वॉरियर्स को रजिस्टर्ड किया गया है। जिसमें हेल्थ वर्करों के बाद प्रशासन, पुलिस व अन्य उन सभी विभागों के अफसरों व कर्मचारी शामिल हैं, जो कोरोना महामारी के दौरान फील्ड में डटे रहे।

