सम्मान:बहादुरी के लिए डीसी थोरी 10 सितंबर को कुसुम को दे चुके हैं एक लाख रुपए का चेक, पुलिस अफसर बनने की है तमन्ना

जालंधर2 घंटे पहले
  • बहादुर बेटी कुसुम के लिए सीएम ने भेजी 2 लाख की इनामी राशि

बहादुरी की मिसाल बन चुकी 15 वर्षीय कुसुम काे उसके बुलंद हाैसले और साहस के लिए सीएम ऑॅफिस से 2 लाख रुपए की सहायता राशि प्रदान की गई है। डिप्टी कमिश्नर घनश्याम थाेरी ने वीरवार काे बताया कि सीएम ऑफिस की तरफ से 2 लाख रुपए की राशि का चेक प्राप्त किया गया है। कुसुम को शुक्रवार को चेक सौंपा जाएगा।

बता दें कि दो महीने पहले 30 अगस्त को जब 15 वर्षीय कुसुम दीनदयाल उपाध्याय नगर से जब अपनी सहेली के साथ ट्यूशन से लौट रही थी तो मोटर साइकिल सवार दो लुटेरों ने उसका मोबाइल फाेन छीनने की कोशिश की थी। लेकिन कुसुम ने हाैसला दिखाते हुए लुटेरों से 10-15 मिनट तक संघर्ष किया था। लोगों की सहायता से कुसुम ने लुटेराें काे पकड़वाया था। इस घटना में लुटेरों ने कुसुम के बाएं हाथ में गहरी चोट आई थी। कुसुम का कहना है कि मोबाइल उसके भाई ने ऑनलाइन स्टडी के लिए लेकर दिया था। वह कैसे उन्हें ले जाने देती।

पूरी तरह ठीक नहीं हुआ हाथ

कुमुम का हाथ पूरी तरह ठीक नहीं हुआ है। कलाई का नीचे का हिस्सा काम नहीं कर रहा है। प्लास्टर उतरे एक महीना हो गया है। डॉक्टर्स ने अभी भी उनको एक्सरसाइज के लिए कहा है। उनका कहना है कि अभी भी मेरे हाथ को ठीक होने में करीब 2 महीने का समय लगेगा।

राष्ट्रीय बहादुरी अवाॅर्ड के लिए अनुशंसा

कुमुम की बहादुरी को देखते हुए कई समाज सेवी संस्थाओं और लोगों ने आर्थिक सहायता के लिए हाथ बढ़ाया है। कुमुम की बहादुरी के लिए डीसी घनश्याम थोरी ने खुद 10 सितंबर को कुसुम को एक लाख रुपए का चेक सौंपा था। जिला प्रशासन की तरफ से पहले ही कुसुम के नाम की राष्ट्रीय और राज्य बहादुरी अवाॅर्ड के लिए अनुशंसा की जा चुकी है।

देर शाम तक नहीं थी दाे लाख रुपए के इनाम की जानकारी

कुसुम काे देर शाम तक दाे लाख का इनाम मिलने की जानकारी नहीं थी। भास्कर से जानकारी मिलने पर उसने मुख्यमंत्री का आभार जताया। कहा, इस पैसे से सच्चे सिपाही की तरह पुलिस अफसर बनकर दिखाउंगी। उनसे कहना चाहूंगी कि वो पंजाब में लड़कियों की सुरक्षा के लिए ठोस कदम उठाएं। वहीं, बाकी लड़कियों को कहा कि यदि वो हिम्मत दिखाएंगी तो कोई भी कुछ गलत नहीं कर पाएगा।

