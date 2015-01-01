पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा या खुदकुशी:जालंधर में रेलवे ट्रैक पर मिले लड़का-लड़की के शव, अभी नहीं हो सकी शिनाख्त

जालंधर33 मिनट पहले
GRP का कहना है कि यह हत्या है या खुदकुशी, उनकी शिनाख्त के बाद ही स्पष्ट हो सकेगा। प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
  • मालगाड़ी चालक ने देखा, GRP ने शुरू की जांच, नाबालिग लग रहे दोनों

यहां शनिवार सुबह रेलवे ट्रैक पर ट्रेन से कटे लड़का-लड़की के शव बरामद हुए हैं। मालगाड़ी चालक से इसकी सूचना मिली तो GRP मौके पर पहुंची। दोनों शवों को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजकर GRP उनकी शिनाख्त में जुट गई है। दोनों नाबालिग बताए जा रहे हैं। यह हादसा है या खुदकुशी, इसके बारे में भी घटनास्थल से सुराग जुटाकर जांच की जा रही है।

शव पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज शिनाख्त की कोशिश

कपूरथला को जाते रेलवे ट्रैक के पास यह शव बरामद हुए हैं। इन्हें सबसे पहले शनिवार सुबह कपूरथला जा रही मालगाड़ी के चालक ने देखा। उसने कपूरथला पहुंचकर वहां के स्टेशन मास्टर को सूचना दी। वहां से इसकी जानकारी जालंधर रेलवे स्टेशन पर GRP को दी गई।

आसपास के घरों व गुमशुदगी रिपोर्ट चैक कर रहे
GRP के SHO धर्मेद्र कल्याण ने इसकी पुष्टि करते हुए कहा कि उनकी फोटाे के जरिए शिनाख्त की कोशिश की जा रही है। इस बारे में ट्रैक के आसपास के घरों के साथ पुलिस थानों में दर्ज गुमशुदगी की रिपोर्ट का भी ब्यौरा मांगा गया है। उन्होंने कहा कि इनकी मौत व उसके कारण के बारे में शिनाख्त के बाद ही स्थिति स्पष्ट हो सकेगी।

