खुलासा:रतन अस्पताल में 25 हजार में मानव भ्रूण जांच का सौदा, डॉ. गुप्ता पर पर्चा, मिशन डिस्कवरी डिटेक्टिव एजेंसी ने स्टिंग कर किया खुलासा

जालंधर14 मिनट पहले
  •
मिशन डिस्कवरी डिटेक्टिव एजेंसी के सदस्यों को ले जाती पुलिस।

शहीद ऊधम सिंह नगर स्थित रतन अस्पताल के डॉ. बलराज गुप्ता पर मानव भ्रूण जांच करने के मामले में थाना-4 में पीसीपीएनडीटी एक्ट के तहत पर्चा दर्ज किया गया है। दरअसल मंगलवार दोपहर 3 बजे मिशन डिस्कवरी डिटेक्टिव एजेंसी की टीम के सदस्य रतन अस्पताल में पहुंचे। एजेंसी को पंजाब सेहत विभाग ने हायर किया है और वह पंजाब के अस्पताल में स्टिंग ऑपरेशन के जरिये मामले सामने लाती है। एजेंसी ने मंगलवार को गर्भवती को रतन अस्पताल भेजा और लिंग जांच करवाने के लिए कहा। अस्पताल और गर्भवती में पूनम नाम की महिला ने 25 हजार रुपए में डील करवाई।

इस दौरान यह भी सुनने में आया कि एजेंसी के सदस्यों ने रतन अस्पताल के डाॅक्टर बलराज गुप्ता पर हमला किया है। अस्पताल के डॉक्टर ने मौके पर डीजी रैंक बड़े अधिकारी को भी फोन कर मामले में हस्तक्षेप करने के लिए कहा। दोपहर करीब 4 बजे अस्पताल प्रशासन ने पुलिस बुलाई। थाना-4 की टीम एजेंसी के सदस्य विशाल पुरी और दो महिलाओं को थाने में ले गई। वहां एजेंसी की तरफ से सेहत मंत्री की परमिशन और बाकी दस्तावेज पेश किए गए। एसीपी सतिंदर चड्ढा ने कहा कि जांच के बाद ही मामले में गिरफ्तारी होगी। वहीं सेहत विभाग की टीम ने रतन अस्पताल पहुंच अल्ट्रासाउंड मशीन सील करके कब्जे में ले ली है।

डीएचएस का अथॉरिटी लेटर दिखाया तो सेहत विभाग ने पर्चा देने के लिए कहा

दोपहर करीब 3 बजे मिशन डिस्कवरी डिटेक्टिव एजेंसी के सदस्यों ने स्टिंग शुरू किया तो पता लगने पर अस्पताल प्रबंधकों ने मौके पर पुलिस बुला ली। पुलिस एक व्यक्ति और दो महिलाओं को थाने ले गई। एजेंसी ने डीएचएस चंडीगढ़ से स्टिंग ऑपरेशन की मंजूरी के दस्तावेज पेश किए। एजेंसी के सदस्य विशाल पुरी ने बताया कि अस्पताल ने जांच में गर्भ में लड़की होने की पुष्टि की है। इसके बाद सेहत विभाग ने दखल दिया और पर्चा दर्ज करने के लिए कहा।

तीन माह से चल रही थी स्टिंग की प्लानिंग
रतन अस्पताल में पूनम नाम की जिस महिला ने लिंग जांच के लिए बुलाया था, उस महिला के साथ मिशन डिस्कवरी डिटेक्टिव एजेंसी पिछले तीन माह से स्टिंग की प्लानिंग कर रही थी। मंगलवार को गर्भवती महिला अस्पताल पहुंची तो एजेंसी ने जीपीएस लोकेशन से स्टिंग पूरा किया। टीम के साथ डीएफपीओ नवांशहर डॉ. सुखविंदर और फतेहगढ़ साहिब के डॉ. करण भी थे।

