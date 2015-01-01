पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का कहर:काेराेना से दो मरीजों की मौत, 76 नए संक्रमित, जिले में मृतकों की संख्या बढ़कर 506 हुई

जालंधर2 घंटे पहले
सेहत विभाग की तरफ से जारी रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक मंगलवार को जिले में कोरोनावायरस के दो मरीजों की मौत हाे गई। दोनों मरीजों का इलाज शहर के प्राइवेट अस्पताल में चल रहा था। मरीज लेवल-3 वार्ड में भर्ती थे। सेहत विभाग की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक मृतकों में 72 वर्षीय नकोदर के बुजुर्ग 16 दिन से और गोपाल नगर की रहने वाले 75 साल की महिला एक दिन पहले अस्पताल में दाखिल हुई थी। उन्हें कोरोना के अलावा शूगर की बीमारी थी। सेहत विभाग की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक मंगलवार तक जिले में कोरोना से जान गंवाने वालों की संख्या बढ़कर 506 हो गई है। वहीं, सेहत विभाग की तरफ से जारी रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक मंगलवार को जिले में कोरोनावायरस के 104 मामले सामने आए हैं। इनमें से 76 लोगों को कुल संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या में जोड़ा गया है। जबकि 28 लोग जिले के बाहर के होने के कारण उनकी गिनती कुल संक्रमित मरीजों के आंकड़ों में नहीं हुई है। मंगलवार तक जिले में कोरोनावायरस के कुल संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या 16357 पहुंच गई। जिले में कोरोनावायरस के कुल एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या 770 है।

