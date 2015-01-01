पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डेंगू का कहर:डेंगू के मरीज 163 हुए, कोरोना से 2 की मौत, 96 नए केस, सिविल अस्पताल में हर रोज आ रहे डेंगू के 2 से 3 मरीज, देहाती इलाकों में डेंगू की ज्यादा शिकायतें

जालंधर2 घंटे पहले
  • कोरोना मरीजों की कुल गिनती 15713, मृतकों का आंकड़ा 484 हुआ

कोरोनावायरस के संक्रमित मरीज‌ों की संख्या में सोमवार को 96 नए मरीजों का इजाफा हुआ है। इनमें 19 बाहरी जिलों के रहने वाले हैं। अब तक जिले में कोरोना मरीजों की कुल गिनती 15713 हो गई है। इसके अलावा प्राइवेट अस्पतालों में दाखिल दो मरीजों की कोरोना के चलते मौत हो गई। इनमें से 71 साल का व्यक्ति सिविल अस्पताल रोड शाहकोट का रहने वाला था जबकि 62 साल की महिला मोहल्ला करार खां में रहने वाली थी। वहीं सेहत विभाग की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक दोनों को कोरोनावायरस के अलावा अन्य रोग भी था।

इसके साथ ही जिले में कोरोनावायरस से मरने वाले मरीजों की संख्या 484 हो गई है। वहीं, जिले में कोरोनावायरस के मरीजों की बढ़ती संख्या के साथ डेंगू से पीड़ित मरीजों की भी पुष्टि हो रही है। सेहत विभाग की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक जिला अस्पताल से रोजाना 2 से 3 मरीजों को डेंगू की पुष्टि हो रही है।

हफ्ते में 40 फीसदी मरीज ऐसे, जिन्हें तेज बुखार, शरीर में दर्द की शिकायत

सिविल अस्पताल की रोजाना ओपीडी 700 से 800 मरीजों की है। इनमें से ज्यादातर मरीज त्वचा और वायरल बुखार के आ रहे हैं। मेडिसन स्पेशलिस्ट डॉक्टरों का कहना है कि पहले के मुकाबले अस्पताल में तेज बुखार से पीड़ित ज्यादा मरीज पहुंच रहे हैं, जिनकी पिछले एक हफ्ते की संख्या 40 फीसदी रही है।

इसके चलते संदिग्ध मरीजों का कोरोनावायरस टेस्ट और डेंगू टेस्ट भी करवाया जा रहा है। सेहत विभाग की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक सोमवार तक पिछले दो महीनों में 512 लोगों के डेंगू के टेस्ट किए जा चुके हैं। इनमें से 163 लोगों को डेंगू की पुष्टि हुई है। वहीं जिले में डेंगू के मरीजों की संख्या को देखें तो 98 मरीजों की पुष्टि शहरी क्षेत्र से और 65 मरीजों की पुष्टि देहात के इलाकों में हुई है।

