पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

गिरफ्तारी:देसी कट्टा और 3 कारतूस बरामद, 2 युवक गिरफ्तार, पुलिस को देखकर भागने लगे तो बाइक फिसलने से गिरे और पकड़े गए

जालंधर9 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पुलिस ने बाइक सवार दो युवकों के पास से देसी कट्टा और तीन जिंदा कारतूस बरामद किए। थाना सदर के प्रभारी विनोद कुमार ने बताया कि पुलिस पार्टी ने नकोदर-नूरमहल लिंक रोड के पुल पर नाकाबंदी की हुई थी। इस दाैरान बाइक पर आ रहे दो युवकाें ने पुलिस को देख भागने की काेशिश की।

बाइक फिसलने से दोनों गिर गए। पकड़ कर पुलिस ने तलाशी ली तो पीछे बैठे विशाल निवासी गांव शक्करपुर से देसी कट्टा और कारतूस बरामद हुए। कल्याणपुर थाना लांबड़ा निवासी शेखर कुमार के पास से 2 कारतूस बरामद हुए। सदर पुलिस प्रमुख ने कहा कि दोनों आरोपी वेपन का लाइसेंस नहीं दिखा सके। दोनों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर जांच की जा रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमरीजों का आंकड़ा 83 लाख के पार; केंद्र सरकार ने कहा- 4 राज्यों में फिर बढ़े एक्टिव केस - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें