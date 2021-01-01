पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चेकअप:बैठने का प्रबंध होने के बावजूद अपनी बारी के लिए खड़ी रहती हैं गर्भवतियां, क्योंकि टोकन डिस्पले मशीन खराब

जालंधरएक घंटा पहले
सिविल अस्पताल के जच्चा-बच्चा वार्ड में गर्भवतियों को एंटी नेटल चेकअप के लिए काफी ज्यादा जद्दोजहद का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। गायनी ओपीडी की बाहर खड़ी ये महिलाएं अपने चेकअप की बारी का इंतजार कर रही हैं। ऐसा नहीं है कि यहां बैठने को कुर्सियां नहीं हैं, बल्कि गायनी ओपीडी के बाहर लगी टोकन डिस्पले मशीन खराब है। इस वजह से टोकन के हिसाब से चेकअप नहीं किया जा रहा है।

न ही यहां किसी कर्मचारी को लगाया गया है जो कि टोकन नंबर के हिसाब से मरीजों को अंदर बुलाए। इसलिए अपनी बारी के लिए गर्भवतियां ओपीडी के बाहर ही खड़ी रहती हैं, ताकि समय पर नंबर लग जाए। यहां कई आठवें और नौवें माह की गर्भवतियां को लाइन में घंटों तक इंतजार करना पड़ता है। गौर हो पंजाब के सबसे बड़े सिविल अस्पताल में ये हालात सिर्फ एक खराब मशीन और मिस मैनेजमेंट के कारण हैं।

गर्भवतियां बोलीं- चहेतों को पहले भेज रहे... शुक्रवार को गायनी वार्ड में चेकअप करवाने आई आशा ने बताया कि वे सुबह 10 बजे से लाइन में खड़ी हैं। 8वां महीना शुरू है। डॉक्टर ने स्कैनिंग के लिए बुलाया था, पर बारी नहीं आ रही है। मुलाजिम चहेतों को पहले भेज रहा है। वहीं, मॉडल हाउस की रानी का कहना है कि 9वां महीना शुरू है, लाइन में खड़े-खड़े दर्द शुरू हो गई है।

कोई डॉक्टर के पास नहीं जाने दे रहा है।

एचओडी बोलीं- जांच के बाद समस्याएं हल करवाएंगी-गायनी वार्ड की एचओडी डॉ. कुलविंदर कौर का कहना है कि गर्भवतियों को एंटी नेटल के अलावा जो और भी समस्या आ रही है, उनकी जांच कर जल्द ही समस्या हल होगी।

