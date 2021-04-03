पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कंज्यूमर फोरम से:पाेस्टपेड कनेक्शन को प्री-पेड में न बदलना एयरटेल को महंगा पड़ा, 10 हजार चुकाने होंगे

जालंधर
नंबर प्री-पेड करने व पैसे देने के लिए एयरटेल कंपनी को 45 दिन का वक्त दिया गया है। - प्रतीकात्मक फोटो - Dainik Bhaskar
नंबर प्री-पेड करने व पैसे देने के लिए एयरटेल कंपनी को 45 दिन का वक्त दिया गया है। - प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
  • शिकायत करने वाले के भेजे लीगल नोटिस का भी नहीं दिया था कोई जवाब

पोस्टपेड कनेक्शन को प्री-पेड में न बदलना एयरटेल को महंगा पड़ गया। इस बारे में लीगल नोटिस का भी एयरटेल ने कोई जवाब नहीं दिय तो मामला जिला कंज्यूमर फोरम पहुंच गया। इसके बाद सुनवाई में एयरटेल की तरफ से सेवा में कमी पाई गई और ने एयरटेल को तुरंत नंबर प्री-पेड में बदलने के साथ 5 हजार हर्जाना व 5 हजार लीगल एड अकाउंट में जमा कराने के आदेश दे दिए। इसके लिए उन्हें 45 दिन का वक्त दिया गया है, अन्यथा 6 प्रतिशत ब्याज भी देना पड़ेगा।

शिकायत : बिल क्लियर करने के बाद भी नंबर नहीं किया प्री-पेड

शाहकोट के गांव हाजीपुर के गुरदेव सिंह ने बताया कि 8 साल से वह IDEA कंपनी का मोबाइल नंबर इस्तेमाल कर रहे थे। इसके बाद एयरटेल कंपनी का प्रतिनिधि उनसे मिलने आया। उसने कई लुभावने बिलिंग प्लान दिखाए। जिसे देख उन्होंने अपना नंबर एयरटेल में पोर्ट करवा लिया। करीब एक महीने बाद उन्हें एयरटेल से बिल क्लियर करने के लिए फोन आने लगा, जबकि उन्हें कोई बिल घर पर नहीं भेजा गया। करीब एक साल तक यही सिलसिला चलता रहा। उन्होंने एयरटेल के लोकल ऑफिस को बताया लेकिन कोई सुनवाई नहीं हुई।

परेशान होकर उन्होंने अपना पोस्टपेड नंबर प्री-पेड में बदलने के लिए कह दिया। यह सुनकर एयरटेल प्रतिनिधि ने कहा कि अपना पुराना बिल पूरा क्लियर करना होगा। उन्होंने बिल के बदले साढ़े 5 हजार की राशि जमा करवा दी। इसके बावजूद उनका कनेक्शन प्री-पेड नहीं किया गया और फिर कुछ समय बाद नंबर बंद कर दिया गया। इस संबंध में उन्होंने कंपनी को लीगल नोटिस भेजा लेकिन उसका कोई जवाब नहीं दिया गया।

एयरटेल का जवाब, बिल क्लियर करना बाकी, तभी बदल सकते हैं कनेक्शन

फोरम ने नोटिस निकाला तो एयरटेल ने जवाब दिया कि शिकायत करने वाले को नंबर पोर्ट करवाते वक्त दी गई ई-मेल पर बिल भेजा जाता रहा है। इसके अलावा अब इनके नंबर पर 6,956 रुपए का बिल बकाया है, जिसे क्लियर करने के बाद ही कनेक्शन को पोस्टपेड से प्री-पेड में बदला जा सकता है।

फोरम की टिप्पणी, लीगल नोटिस का जवाब क्यों नहीं दिया?

फोरम ने सुनवाई के बाद कहा कि यह स्पष्ट है कि एयरटेल ने शिकायत करने वाले का नंबर पोस्टपेड से प्री-पेड में नहीं बदला, जबकि मोबाइल नंबर का बकाया बिल जमा किया जा चुका था। इस बारे में लीगल नोटिस भेजा गया लेकिन एयरटेल कोई ऐसा दस्तावेज पेश न कर सकी, जिससे यह साफ हो कि उन्होंने इसका कोई जवाब दिया हो। फोरम ने पोस्टपेड कनेक्शन को प्री-पेड में न बदलने को सेवा में कमी माना।

तुरंत नंबर बदलकर चालू करे एयरटेल

फोरम ने एयरटेल को आदेश दिया कि वो कनेक्शन को तुरंत प्री-पेड में बदले और नंबर को चालू करे। इसके अलावा शिकायतकर्ता को 5 हजार का हर्जाना देने को कहा। फोरम ने एयरटेल को 5 हजार रुपए कंज्यूमर लीगल एड अकाउंट में भी जमा कराने काे कहा। इसके लिए 45 दिन का वक्त दिया गया है।

