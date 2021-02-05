पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

18 को रेल रोकेंगे:दोआबा किसान संघर्ष कमेटी बोली- आंदोलन में खर्च हो चुके 3000 करोड़, किसानों को रोकने के लिए बढ़ाए पेट्रोल-डीजल के दाम

जालंधर29 मिनट पहले
जालंधर के प्रेस क्लब में मंगलवार को पत्रकारों से बातचीत करते दोआबा किसान संघर्ष कमेटी के सदस्य। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • 472 किसान संगठन आंदोलन कर रहे, इसके बावजूद केंद्र सरकार नहीं सुन रही किसानों की बात

दोआबा किसान संघर्ष कमेटी के नेताओं ने कहा कि केंद्रीय कृषि सुधार कानूनों के विरोध में दिल्ली बॉर्डर पर चल रहे आंदोलन में अब तक 3000 करोड़ रुपए खर्च हो चुके हैं। उन्होंने इशारों में यह भी आरोप लगाया कि केंद्र सरकार ने किसानों को आंदोलन में पहुंचने से रोकने के लिए पेट्रोल-डीजल के दाम बढ़ाए हैं। संघर्ष कमेटी नेता गुरप्रीत सिंह अटवाल ने कहा कि दिल्ली के सिंघु, टीकरी व गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर 472 संगठन आंदोलन कर रहे हैं। इसके बावजूद केंद्र सरकार किसानों की बात नहीं सुन रही है। 18 फरवरी को रेल रोको आंदोलन की तैयारियों के मद्देनजर उन्होंने प्रेस क्लब में कान्फ्रेंस बुलाई थी।

निजामदीपुर में रोकेंगे रेल, ब्लड डोनेशन कैंप भी लगाएंगे

दोआबा किसान संघर्ष कमेटी के नेता गुरप्रीत सिंह व हरसुरिंदर सिंह ने कहा कि संयुक्त किसान मोर्चा के आह्वान पर 18 फरवरी को दोपहर 12 से 4 बजे तक निजामदीपुर में रेल रोकेंगे। इसके बाद 20 फरवरी को किशनगढ़ में ब्लड डोनेशन कैंप लगा कर अनोखे ढंग से विरोध जताएंगे। इसके बाद स्कूल व कॉलेजों में भी कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में जागरूकता फैलाई जाएगी। इसके अलावा तीनों कृषि सुधार कानूनों की हिंदी, अंग्रेजी व पंजाबी में ट्रांसलेशन कर उन्हें लोगों को बांटा जाएगा ताकि सबको इसके नुकसान समझ आ सकें।

स्टोरेज होगी तो बढ़ेगी कालाबाजारी, शहरी हमारा साथ दें

उन्होंने कहा कि कृषि सुधार के नाम पर बने कानूनों में खानपान की कई चीजों को जरूरी वस्तुओं की सेवाओं से बाहर कर दिया गया है। ऐसे में बड़े घराने ऐसी चीजें स्टोर कर लेंगे और फिर मनमाने दाम पर बेचेंगे। जिसका खामियाजा शहरी जनता को भुगतना पड़ेगा। उन्होंने रेल रोको आंदोलन में सभी व्यापारियों, आढ़तियों, मजदूरों के साथ हर व्यक्ति को हिस्सा लेने की अपील की ताकि केंद्र सरकार पर दबाव बनाया जा सके।

टिकैत का चमकना नहीं बल्कि भाजपा कर रही लाशों पर सियासत

संघर्ष कमेटी के नेताओं ने इस बात से इन्कार किया कि किसान नेता राकेश टिकैत आंदोलन में ज्यादा चमक रहे हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि पंजाब के किसान संगठन अब भी सिंघु व टीकरी बॉर्डर पर आंदोलन कर रहे हैं। किसान आंदोलन में राजनीतिक नेताओं के आने पर उन्होंने कहा कि पंजाब के किसान संगठनों के आंदोलन की स्टेज पर किसी को नहीं बोलने दिया जा रहा।

सियासी नेताओं को रोकने के लिए वहां वालंटियर भी तैनात किए गए हैं। उन्होंने भाजपा नेताओं के आंदोलन में मर रहे किसानों की मौत की जिम्मेदारी नेताओं पर डालने के सवाल पर कहा कि भाजपा लाशों पर सियासत कर रही है। इस मौके अवतार सिंह, हरजिंदर सिंह जोधा, गुरमीत तूर, लवप्रीत सिंह, गुरदयाल सिंह, ओंकार सिंह आदि मौजूद थे।

