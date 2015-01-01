पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Punjab
  • Jalandhar
  • Due To Lack Of Coordination Between The Administration And The Traffic Police, Traffic Will Divert By Installing Jam Blinkers And Signage Boards.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जाम ब्लिंकर:प्रशासन व ट्रैफिक पुलिस में तालमेल न होने से लगता है जाम ब्लिंकर और साइनेज बोर्ड लगाकर डायवर्ट करेंगे ट्रैफिक

जालंधरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • तहबाजारी विभाग भगवान वाल्मीकि चौक से बस्ती अड्‌डा चौक तक कब्जे हटवाने में नाकाम

ट्रैफिक को लेकर शहर दो हिस्सों में बांटा गया है। एक तरफ जहां सारा दिन जाम लगा रहता है, वहीं दूसरी तरफ जहां वाहनों की संख्या तो अधिक है लेकिन सब सुनियोजित ढंग से चल रहा है। जहां जाम लग रहा है, वहां ट्रैफिक पुलिस और निगम अधिकारियों के बीच तालमेल न होने के कारण शहरवासी परेशान हो रहे हैं। सबसे अधिक व्यस्त रहने वाले भगवान वाल्मीकि चौक, डॉ. बीआर अंबेडकर चौक के आसपास दुकानदारों के कब्जे और दुकानदारों के सड़कों पर खड़े वाहन जाम का कारण हैं। इसके हल के लिए ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने प्लानिंग की है। नए बोर्ड व जाम में सुधार के लिए निगम का भी सहयोग लिया जा रहा है। ट्रैफिक पुलिस के अधिकारी कई बार निगम अधिकारियों को लिखित में दे चुके हैं, कई बार मीटिंग भी हुईं लेकिन नतीजा शून्य रहा है।

ट्रैफिक को लेकर 2 हिस्सों में बंटा शहर... एक जहां सारा दिन जाम लगा रहता है, दूसरा जहां वाहनों की संख्या ज्यादा पर जाम नहीं लगता

ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने भगवान वाल्मीकि चौक से बस्ती अड्‌डा चौक और निगम चौक तक दुकानदारों द्वारा किए गए कब्जे हटाने की प्लानिंग बनाई है। डॉ. बीआर अंबेडकर चौक तक भी रोड पर दुकानदारों ने कब्जे कर रखे हैं और अपने वाहन रोड पर ही खड़े कर रहे हैं। वहीं ट्रैफिक पुलिस की नजर में मॉडल टाउन में सबसे ज्यादा ट्रैफिक रहता है लेकिन ट्रैफिक संभालने के लिए मुलाजिम तैनात हैं और जाम नहीं लगने दिया जाता। इन जगहों पर लगेंगे बोर्ड और ब्लिंकर्स... सिविल के सामने और पुराने एसएसपी दफ्तर के सामने यू टर्न का बोर्ड, वडाला चौक, धर्मपुरा आबादी के पास ब्लिंर्क्स, पटेल चौक के पास यू टर्न और नो पार्किंग का बोर्ड, परागपुर के पास साइन बोर्ड, सुच्ची पिंड सर्विस रोड पर नो पार्किंग का बोर्ड, शहर में फुटपाथों पर पैदल चलने वाले बोर्ड।

एसीपी ट्रैफिक हरबिंदर सिंह भल्ला से सीधी बात

रिपोर्टर : शहर में कई जगह पर बोर्ड लगने वाले हैं, क्या बोर्ड लगने के बाद ट्रैफिक में सुधार होगा? एसीपी : कई बार निगम अधिकारियों को लिखकर दिया कि बोर्ड लगवाए, बाकी हमारा काम। रिपोर्टर : फुटपाथों पर कब्जे के साथ रोड पर वाहन खड़े होते हैं, कार्रवाई केवल खानापूर्ति क्यों? एसीपी : फुटपाथों पर लगने वाली दुकानों के कारण लोग अपने वाहन रोड पर खड़े कर देते हैं। कब्जे हट जाएंगे तो वाहन भी रोड पर नहीं खड़े होंगे। रिपोर्टर : ट्रैफिक लाइटें खराब हैं, मुलाजिम चालान काटने में व्यस्त रहते हैं? एसीपी : सर्वे किया गया है और उसके लिए निगम को लिखकर दिया है। लाइटें ठीक होंगी तो ट्रैफिक भी सही चलेगा। रिपोर्टर : नाकों पर मुलाजिम तैनात हैं, लेकिन फिर भी जाम लग रहा? एसीपी : जहां जाम लग रहा है, वहां पर पार्किंग के लिए निगम के पास जगह है। मीटिंग में उस जगह पर वाहनों को शिफ्ट करने के लिए कहा गया है।

क्या कहते हैं निगम अधिकारी

निगम के एससी सतिंदर ने बताया कि ट्रैफिक लाइटों के सुधार के लिए कंपनी को ठेका दिया हुआ है। जैसे ही ट्रैफिक पुलिस लाइटों के संबंध में शिकायत देती है, हल करवाई जाती है। जहां लाइटें ठीक नहीं हैं, उसके लिए काम किया जा रहा है। वहीं निगम के तहबाजारी विभाग के इंस्पेक्टर मनदीप सिंह ने बताया कि ट्रैफिक पुलिस और निगम के बीच संयुक्त मीटिंग हुई है, जिसमें शहर में हुए कब्जों को हटाने को लेकर कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी गई है। फुटपाथों से लेकर रोड पर किए कब्जे हटाए जा रहे हैं।

ट्रैफिक जाम का मुख्य कारण... फुटपाथों पर कब्जे, नो पार्किंग की जगह पर गाड़ियां पार्क होना, ट्रैफिक लाइटें कई जगह पर बंद, पार्किंग के बोर्ड न लगे होना।
हल... निगम फुटपाथों पर कब्जे हटाए जाएं, टो वैन दोबारा से शुरू हो, निगम ट्रैफिक लाइटें सही करवाए, पार्किंग के बोर्ड व अन्य बोर्ड लगाए जाएं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरैंकिंग में टॉप-7 टीमों को डायरेक्ट एंट्री मिलेगी, भूटान, फ्रांस और ब्राजील समेत 37 टीमों को खेलना होगा क्वालिफायर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें