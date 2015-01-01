पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आम लोगों की रसोई का बजट हिला:माहिर बोले- अब दोआबा का आलू ही 10 से 15 रुपए कम कर सकता है रेट, दिसंबर की शुरुआत में आमद होगी शुरू

जालंधर2 घंटे पहले
  • किसानों-आढ़तियों ने मुनाफा कमाया, पर आम लोगों की रसोई का बजट हिला
  • किसान 20-25 रुपए में तो आढ़ती 35 से 40 रुपए में बेच रहे आलू

आलू की बढ़ती डिमांड के कारण आलू के रेट भी बढ़े हुए हैं। दोआबा में आलू की पुटाई और 100 प्रतिशत स्टॉक न होने के कारण आलू इस समय मार्केट में मंहगे दाम पर बिक रहा है। मार्केट में जब तक दोआबा का आलू नहीं आएगा, तब तक रेट कम होने के आसार नहीं हैं। होशियारपुर और नंगल से ही आलू मंडियों में पहुंच रहा है और किसान मुनाफा भी कमा रहे हैं, लेकिन लोगों की रसोई का बजट हिला हुआ है। मंडियों में किसान 20 रुपए से लेकर 25 रुपए तक आलू की फसल बेच रहे हैं और आढ़ती 30 से 35 रुपए और रिटेल में 50 से 60 रुपए में आलू बिक रहा है। आलू के रेट दिसंबर महीने की शुरुआत में कम होने की उम्मीद है।

रिटेल में 50-60 रुपए प्रति किलो बिक रहा

होशियारपुर, नंगल से आ रहीं 2000 बोरियां... जालंधर पोटेटो ट्रेडर्स प्रोड्यूसर एसोसिएशन (जेपीटीपी) के प्रधान सुभाष ढल्ल ने बताया कि होशियारपुर और नंगल से इस समय 2000 के करीब बोरियां मार्केट मे आ रही हैं। नवंबर के अंत और दिसंबर के पहले हफ्ते मार्केट में दोआबा का आलू आना शुरू हो जाएगा। इसके बाद रेट कम हो जाएंगे। इस समय हरियाणा में आलू भेजा जा रहा है। डिमांड अधिक होने के कारण ही रेट बढ़े हैं और जितना स्टॉक होना चाहिए था। उतना हुआ नहीं। दोआबा आलू का हब है और इस बार आलू के रेट काफी बढ़े हैं, जिससे व्यापारियों से लेकर किसानों ने भी मुनाफा कमाया है।

दूसरे जिलों से आ रहे आलू बन रहा मीठा... मार्केट में इस समय जो आलू बिक रहा है वो मीठा बन रहा है। इस कारण स्वाद भी बदल गया है। गांव रंधावा मंसदा के किसान स्वर्ण सिंह ने बताया कि होशियारपुर में उनके खेत हैं। उन्होंने अपनी फसल को मंडियों में पहुंचा दिया है। 20 रुपए से लेकर 25 रुपए तक किसानों को फसल पर मिले हैं, जो कि बहुत ही बढ़िया मुनाफा है। आने वाले दिनों में जालंधर की फसल मंडियों में पहुंचती है तो 10 से 15 रुपए रेट कम होने की उम्मीद है।

डिमांड क्यों बढ़ी
लॉक डाउन के दौरान आलू की डिमांड सबसे अधिक रही। आढ़तियों का कहना है कि जब स्टोर में 100 प्रतिशत आलू स्टोर होना चाहिए था तब केवल 60 प्रतिशत ही हो पाया। अब हालात ये हैं कि दूसरे राज्यों में भी डिमांड आनी शुरू हो गई है। डिमांड बढ़ने से आलू के रेट बढ़े हैं। जैसे ही जालंधर की फसल मंडियों में शुरू होगी तो किसानों को रेट भी बढ़िया मिलेंगे।

