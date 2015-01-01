पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नकली नोट:जाली नोट छापने वाला वेल्डर अरेस्ट रुपये 22400, प्रिंटर और स्कैनर बरामद,नकली नोटों के साथ गिरफ्तार आरोपियों ने किया खुलासा

जालंधर11 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • लॉकडाउन में कामकाज बंद हुआ तो सोशल मीडिया पर नकली नोट बनाना सीखा

शहर में जाली नोट चलाने आए बलजीत सिंह और लखबीर सिंह की वीरवार को गिरफ्तारी के बाद सीआईए स्टाफ ने जाली नोट छापने वाले 43 साल के वेल्डिंग कारीगर लखबीर सिंह उर्फ साईं को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। लखबीर अपने घर मलसियां में ही स्कैन कर जाली नोट छापता था। पुलिस ने आरोपी के घर से नोट छापने में इस्तेमाल कलर प्रिंटर, स्कैनर, कागज और स्याही के साथ-साथ 22400 रुपए की जाली करंसी बरामद की है। कोरोना के कारण लॉकडाउन लग गया था और कामकाज बंद होने के कारण छठी पास लखबीर ने सोशल मीडिया पर नोट छापने का तरीका सीखा था। आरोपी ने सबसे पहले 10 रुपए का नोट चलाया।

इसके बाद जरूरत के हिसाब से नोट छाप लेता था। अब तक करीब तीन लाख के नोट छाप कर चला चुका था और बड़े स्तर पर नोट बाजार में चलाने के लिए दोस्त मलसियां के रहने वाले बलजीत सिंह और चरणजीत सिंह को नेटवर्क का हिस्सा बनाया था। दोनों को पुलिस ने 50000 के नकली नोटों समेत वीरवार को पकड़ लिया। पूछताछ में उन्होंने खुलासा किया कि लखबीर मलसियां का रहने वाला है। फिर पुलिस ने रेड करके उसे पकड़ लिया।

बलजीत और चरणजीत जाली नोटों से फगवाड़ा से खरीदते थे चिट्टा... 24 साल के चरणजीत ने कहा कि वह और उसका 32 साल का दोस्त बलजीत टेंट हाउस में काम करते हैं। दोनों चिट्टा पीने के आदी थे। इस बीच उनकी दोस्ती लखबीर से हो गई थी। पहली बार लखबीर ने 50 रुपए का नकली नोट दिया। उसके बाद 500-500 के जाली नोटों से दोनों फगवाड़ा जाकर चिट्‌टा खरीद लाए। क्योंिक चिट्टा बेचने वाले कभी भी गौर से नोट नहीं देखते। हर बार में जाली नोट से चिट्टा खरीदने लगे। लखबीर उनसे कहना लगा कि मेरे तैयार किए नोट कोई नहीं पकड़ सकता।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें2 मैच की टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए इंग्लिश टीम का ऐलान, स्टोक्स और आर्चर को आराम दिया गया - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें