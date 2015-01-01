पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Punjab
  • Father Was Taken To The Children On 1 December After A Quarrel With His Wife, The Same Case Of Murder On Him

हत्या:पत्नी से झगड़े के बाद 1 दिसंबर को बच्चों को ले गया था पिता, उसी पर हत्या का केस

जालंधरएक घंटा पहले
  • उम्रभर का दर्द...बच्चों की चिता में उनकी निशानियां भी जला दीं
  • खुलासा...दोनों को गला दबाकर मारा, फिर छप्पड़ में फेंके शव

तल्हण के छप्पड़ से मिले 5 साल की अनमोल और 3 साल के राकेश के शवों का शनिवार को सिविल अस्पताल में पोस्टमार्टम किया गया। पोस्टमार्टम में यह बात सामने आई कि हत्या के बाद शव छप्पड़ में फेंके गए थे। दोनों की हत्या गला घोंटकर की गई थी। गला हाथ से घोंटा या किसी रस्सी अथवा कपड़े से, इसका खुलासा आरोपी पिता की गिरफ्त में आने के बाद ही होगा। इनकी हत्या 1 या 2 दिसंबर को की गई थी। शव बुरी

तरह से गल चुके थे। इसलिए पता नहीं चल सका कि मरने से पहले बच्चों को खाना को दिया गया था या नहीं। शव मामा दशरथ और नाना दिनेश मंडल के हवाले कर दिए गए। गांव ईसपुर में एक साथ भाई बहन का संस्कार किया गया। शवों को मुखाग्नि नाना ने दी। बच्चों की मां बोली- बच्चे पापा को मुझसे भी ज्यादा प्यार करते थे, उसे भी बच्चों से बहुत प्यार था, फिर भी उन्हें मार डाला, पुलिस उसे ढूंढे और फांसी पर चढ़ा दे।

संस्कार से पहले मासूम बेटी और बेटे के शव देखकर मां रंगीली बिलख उठी। बोली- ‘सपने में नहीं सोचा था कि रंजीत तुम एेसा करोगे। मैं यह जानती थी कि अगर जिंदगी में हम अलग हो गए तो बच्चे तुम्हारे साथ रहना पसंद करते। तुम जब बाइक पर घर लौटते थे तो दोनों बच्चे पापा-पापा कहकर बाइक पर चढ़ जाते थे और तुम उन्हें घूमने ले जाते थे। मेरी बेटी और बेटे के साथ तुमने धोखा किया। मेरे चरित्र पर शक था तो तुम मुझे मार देते।’ रंगीली कहती है कि यह बात सच है कि जब पति भांग या शराब का नशा करता था कि वह उसे पीटता था। नशा उतर जाता तो सब ठीक हो जाता था। अकसर नशे में उसके चरित्र पर उंगली उठा कर गलत बोलता था। 14 जनवरी को बेटे का जन्मदिन धूमधाम से मनाना चाहती थी।

