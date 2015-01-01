पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पुलिस का बड़ा एक्शन:जालंधर में अवैध तरीके से कॉलोनी बनाने वाले 21 कॉलोनाइजरों पर FIR

जालंधर6 मिनट पहले
पुलिस कमिश्नर का कहना है कि टैक्स चोरी कर सरकारी खजाने को चूना लगाने वालों के खिलाफ पुलिस सख्त कार्रवाई करेगी। प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
  • जालंधर डेवलपमेंट अथॉरिटी की शिकायत पर दर्ज किए केस

इल्लीगल कॉलोनियों के खिलाफ कमिश्नरेट पुलिस ने बड़ी कार्रवाई की है। शहर के अलग-अलग पुलिस थानों में 6 FIR दर्ज कर 21 कॉलोनाइजरों को नामजद किया गया है। जालंंधर डेवलपमेंट अथॉरिटी (JDA) की शिकायत मिलने के बाद पुलिस ने पंजाब अपार्टमेंट एंड प्रॉपर्टी रेगुलेशन एक्ट के तहत यह कार्रवाई की है।

इन कॉलोनाइजरों पर दर्ज हुई FIR

इल्लीगल कॉलोनी काटने पर जिन कॉलोनाइजरों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की गई है, उनमें मंगतराम निवासी मिट्‌ठापुर, सुरजीत कौर, रणजीत कौर, अनिल कुमार व गुरपाल सिंह निवासी जमशेर, जरनैल सिंह व निर्मल सिंह निवासी फोेलड़ीवाल, मुनीश दत्ता निवासी कालिया कॉलोनी, मलकीयत सिंह निवासी ऑफिसर कॉलोनी सोफी पिंंड, गुरमीत कौर, हरजिंदर कौर, पलविंदर कौर व पलविंदर सिंह निवासी खैरा माझा, मदन बलदेव सिंह, मक्खन सिंह, लखवीर सिंह, अमृतपाल सिंह व रविंंदर कुमार निवासी 66फुट रोड, राजविंंदर कौर व छूमन मिश्रा निवासी मकसूदां व राजेश कुमार निवासी अर्बन एस्टेट फेज वन शामिल हैं।

रेवेन्यू रिकॉर्ड की जांंच के आदेश

पुलिस कमिश्नर गुरप्रीत भुल्लर ने कहा कि इल्लीगल कॉलोनियांं काटकर सरकारी खजाने को टैक्स चोरी के रूप में मोटा नुकसान हुआ है। इस बारे में जांच अफसरों को आदेश दिए गए हैं कि वो इन इल्लीगल कॉलोनियों से जुड़े सभी रेवेन्यू रिकॉर्ड इकट्‌ठा कर उनकी जांच करें। इसके अलावा उन्हें इन मामलों की जल्द जांंच कर अदालत में चार्जशीट पेश करने को कहा गया है।

गिरफ्तार भी करेंगे : CP गुरप्रीत भुल्लर

पुलिस कमिश्नर (CP) गुरप्रीत भुल्लर ने कहा कि इल्लीगल कॉलोनियां डेवलप करने वालों के खिलाफ पुलिस पूरी सख्ती दिखाएगी। इसके बारेे में जिन भी थानोंं में FIR दर्ज हुई है, उन्हें सभी आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार करने के लिए कहा गया है।

CS के सामने उठ चुका मुद्दा

आम तौर पर इल्लीगल कॉलोनियों को लेकर नगर निगम व जालंधर डेवलपमेंट अथॉरिटी के रिकॉर्ड में हही शिकायतें धूल फांकती रहती हैं लेकिन कुछ दिन पहले जब चीफ सेक्रेटरी (CS) यहां 7 जिलों के DC से बैठक करने आईं तो उनके सामने यह मुद्दा उठ गया। तब उन्होंने हाउसिंंग व लोकल गवर्नमेंट के प्रिंसिपल सेक्रेटरीज को इसकी जांंच के लिए कहा था। जिस वजह से अब विभाग हरकत में नजर आ रहे हैं।

