पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

डायरेक्टर VS RTI एक्टिविस्ट:जालंधर के चर्चित RTI एक्टिविस्ट पर ब्लैकमेलिंग के आरोप मे FIR, सोशल मीडिया के जरिए आरोप नकारे

जालंधर26 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यह तस्वीर बुधवार शाम पुडा कांप्लेक्स की है। जिसमें खादी बोर्ड डायरेक्टर मेजर सिंह व RTI एक्टिविस्ट सिमरनजीत सिंह के बीच झड़प होती दिखाई दे रही है।
  • पंजाब खादी बोर्ड डायरेक्टर ने अ‌ाधी रात को दिया था धरना, एक्टिविस्ट ने सोशल मीडिया के जरिए आरोप नकारे

कांग्रेसी नेता व पंजाब खादी बोर्ड के डायरेक्टर मेजर सिंह के जालंधर के थाना नई बारादरी में बुधवार आधी रात को धरने के बाद कमिश्नरेट पुलिस ने जालंधर के चर्चित RTI एक्टिविस्ट सिमरनजीत सिंह के खिलाफ ब्लैकमेलिंग का केस दर्ज कर लिया है। पुलिस ने नकोदर रोड पर वडाला चौक के नजदीक विर्क एनक्लेव के रहने वाले डायरेक्टर मेजर सिंह के ही बयान पर यह केस दर्ज किया है। हालांकि RTI एक्टिविस्ट ने सभी आरोप नकारे हैं।

पंजाब खादी बोर्ड के डायरेक्टर मेजर सिंह।
पंजाब खादी बोर्ड के डायरेक्टर मेजर सिंह।

पढ़िए... FIR में क्या लगाए आरोप

थाना नई बारादरी में IPC की धारा 384 व 506 के अधीन दर्ज FIR नंबर 212 पुलिस ने डायरेक्टर मेजर सिंह के बयान दर्ज किए कि वो प्रॉपर्टी व रेस्टारेंट का काम करते हैं। करीब 3 महीने पहले आदर्श नगर के रहने वाले सिमरनजीत सिंह उनके कारोबार के संबंध में अलग-अलग महकमों में कंप्लेंट कर रहा था। उन्हें जानकारों के जरिए RTI एक्टिविस्ट मैसेज भेज रहा था कि अगर अपना कारोबार करना है तो मुझे पैसे देने होंगे। बुधवार शाम को उसका मैसेज आया कि मुझे पुडा दफ्तर के नजदीक आकर मिलो। इसके बाद डायरेक्टर मेजर सिंह अपने ड्राइवर जगमीत के साथ वहां पहुंचे। वहां सिमरनजीत सिंह अपनी फॉरच्यूनर गाड़ी में एक और साथी के साथ मिला। वह अपनी गाड़ी से उतरकर सिमरनजीत सिंह के पास गए तो वो बाहर आया और कहा कि अगर अपना कारोबार करना है तो उसे महीने के 5 लाख रुपए देने होंगे। डायरेक्टर के मुताबिक उसने 1.50 लाख रुपए पकड़ा दिए तो वो गाड़ी में रख वह और पैसे मांगने लगा। वह कहने लगा कि उसे तो पूरे 5 लाख रुपए ही चाहिए। इस बात को लेकर उनका आपस में बहस व झगड़ा हो गया। इतनी देर में सिमरनजीत का मास्क पहने साथी जो कार में बैठा था और उसके हाथ में पिस्टल जैसा हथियार था, उसने धमकाया कि हम तेरा और भी नुकसान कर सकते हैं। हंगामा सुनकर लोग इकट्‌ठे होने लगे, यह देख RTI एक्टिविस्ट का साथी भाग निकला लेकिन एक्टिविस्ट सिमरनजीत सिंह भागते वक्त जमीन पर गिर पड़ा, जिससे उसे चोट भी लगी।

सोशल मीडिया पर खुद को लगी चोट दिखाते हुए RTI एक्टिविस्ट सिमरनजीत सिंह।
सोशल मीडिया पर खुद को लगी चोट दिखाते हुए RTI एक्टिविस्ट सिमरनजीत सिंह।

RTI एक्टिविस्ट ने साेशल मीडिया पर कहा, इल्लीगल कॉलोनियों की शिकायत की तो दबाव की कोशिश

RTI एक्टिविस्ट सिमरनजीत सिंह ने कहा कि बुधवार को जब वह अपनी गाड़ी खड़ी कर रहे थे तो काली स्कॉर्पियों में मेजर सिंह व उसके 6 साथियों ने आकर उनके साथ मारपीट करनी शुरू कर दी। उनकी नाक व आंख पर चोट लगी है। घुटना भी फ्रैक्चर हुआ है। इनके ऊपर एक MLA का हाथ है। मैं कुरीतियों को उजागर करता हूं, इस वजह से ये मेरे खिलाफ हैं। कुछ नेता अपनी प्राइवेट जिप्सी पर लाल बत्ती लगाकर घूमते थे, मैने हाईकोर्ट में रिट डाली तो वो उन्हें उतारनी पड़ी। अब पॉलीटिकल प्रैशर में कार्रवाई की गई है। थाने में धरना लगाकर भी पुलिस पर दबाव डाला गया। सिमरनजीत सिंह ने कहा कि थाने के अंदर भी उनके साथ ज्यादती की गई। 5 लाख मांगने व डेढ़ लाख देने का आरोप भी झूठा है। कोई कॉल डिटेल्स बताए, मैंने खादी बोर्ड डायरेक्टर को कोई फोन नहीं किया। मुझे अदालत से इंसाफ मिलेगा। जिन लोगों ने यह धक्केशाही की है, उन्हें इसका परिणाम मिलेगा। यह लोग इल्लीगल कॉलाेनियों में हिस्सेदार है और उन्हें शरण देते हैं। जब इनकी कॉलाेनियों के खिलाफ कंप्लेंट की और 2-3 पर कार्रवाई हुई तो उससे यह बौखला गए कि उनका बहुत बड़ा नुकसान हो जाएगा। इस वजह से यह कारगुजारी की गई। मैंने मारपीट करते वक्त माफी भी मांगी कि उनके खिलाफ शिकायत नहींं करूंगा लेकिन ये स्टील की रॉड लेकर आए थे और मेरे घुटनों पर भी मारा। राजनीतिक लोग किस तरह से अपनी पावर का इस्तेमाल करते हैं और पुलिस पर दबाव डालकर FIR दर्ज करवा रहे हैं, यह उसका उदाहरण हैं। आज मेरे साथ हुआ तो कल दूसरे लोगों के साथ भी होगा। 

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें24 घंटे में सिर्फ 18 हजार संक्रमित मिले, यह बीते 6 महीने में सबसे कम, इलाज करा रहे 15 हजार मरीज कम हुए - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें