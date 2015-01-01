पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लक्ष्मी जी सदा सहाय:आतिशबाजी रात 8 से 10 बजे तक, ध्यान रखें, हाथ में सैनिटाइजर लगा पटाखे न जलाएं, बच्चों को सुरक्षित रखें

जालंधर32 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शाम 5:26 से रात 8:09 बजे तक पूजन का समय शुभ
  • मास्क लगाएं, प्रदूषण न कर सार्थक दिवाली मनाएं

दिवाली को लेकर हर ओर हर्षोल्लास है। धार्मिक मान्यता के साथ-साथ यह आर्थिक तौर पर संपन्नता का भी त्योहार है। शुक्रवार को दिवाली को लेकर पूजन का शुभ समय शाम 5:26 बजे से रात 8:09 बजे तक रहेगा। जबकि पटाखे जलाने के लिए जिला प्रशासन ने रात 8 से 10 बजे तक की इजाजत दी है। उधर, किसी भी तरह की अप्रिय घटना से निपटने के लिए पुलिस, पावरकॉम और फायर ब्रिगेड विभाग तैयार हैं। दिवाली के मद्देनजर तीनों विभागों ने हेल्पलाइन नंबर भी जारी कर दिए हैं।

डॉक्टरों का कहना है कि पटाखे जलाते समय ध्यान रखें कि हाथों पर सैनिटाइजर न लगा हो, क्योंकि यह जल्दी आग पकड़ लेता है। वहीं, पावरकॉम कर्मचारी और अधिकारी 24 घंटे शिकायत सुनने के लिए मौजूद रहेंगे। फायर ब्रिगेड ने भी शहर में 6 पॉइंट निर्धारित कर लिए हैं, हर पॉइंट पर एक गाड़ी तैनात रहेगी। अंदरूनी बाजारों के लिए छोटी गाड़ी को बाजार सूदां में तैनात किया जाएगा।

धार्मिक पहलू...आज अमावस्या दोपहर 2:17 मिनट से शुरू होगी और 15 नवंबर 10:36 बजे तक रहेगी। मां लक्ष्मी के साथ विघ्नहर्ता श्रीगणेश और मां सरस्वती की पूजा की जाती है। इस बार दिवाली पर शनि स्वाति योग से सर्वार्थ सिद्धि योग भी बन रहा है, जो शनिवार रात 8:48 बजे तक रहेगा। पं. विजय शास्त्री, पं. गौतम भार्गव, पं. संतोष शास्त्री के मुताबिक पूजन सामग्री में रौली, मौली, पान, सुपारी, अक्षत, धूप दीपक जरूर रखें।

पटाखा हाथ में फट जाए तो पानी में हाथ डुबोएं : डॉ. सूद

दिवाली की रात बच्चे पटाखे फोड़ रहे हों तो बड़े उनके पास ही रहें। इस बात का खास ध्यान रखें कि सैनिटाइजर लगे हाथों से पटाखे न जलाएं क्योंकि सैनिटाइजर कभी भी आग पकड़ सकता है। इसके अलावा मास्क जरूर पहनें। इस बारे स्किन स्पेशलिस्ट डॉ. विकास सूद का कहना है कि पटाखे जलाते समय हमेशा पानी की एक बाल्टी भरकर रखें। अगर किसी कारण पटाखा हाथ में फट जाता है तो क्रीम लगाने की बजाय हाथ पर तुरंत पानी डाले। जख्म को खुला छोड़ दें। पेस्ट या अन्य किसी भी वस्तु का प्रयोग न करें। हाथ पर पानी डालने से त्वचा का टेंपरेचर ठीक हो जाता है और जलन कम होती है। इसके अलावा जख्म पर केवल नारियल का तेल का ही प्रयोग करें। अगर शरीर का ज्यादा हिस्सा झुलस गया है तो तुरंत डॉक्टर के पास जाएं।

इन बातों का रखें ध्यान
पटाखे जेब में न रखें, जलाते समय सूती कपड़े ही पहनें

  • पटाखे मैदान जैसी खुली जगह पर या छत पर ही जलाएं।
  • रॉकेट ऊपर की ओर करके छोड़ें। टेढ़ा रॉकेट किसी को नुकसान पहुंचा सकता है।
  • पानी और बालू-मिट्‌टी का इंतजाम करके रखें।
  • पटाखों में आग दूर से ही लगाएं और जूते जरूर पहनें।
  • हाथ जलते ही चूड़ियां या अंगूठियां तुरंत उतार दें क्योंकि सूजन आने के बाद ये निकल नहीं पातीं।
  • आंख में चिंगारी आदि पड़ने पर मलने की बजाय 10 मिनट तक पानी से धोएं।
  • दुपट्‌टा, साड़ी जैसे ढीले या रेशमी कपड़े न पहनें। सूती ही पहनें।
  • पटाखे जेब में न रखें, यह किसी भी समय घातक हो सकते हैं।
  • पटाखा कभी भी हाथ में रखकर न फोड़ें, हाथ जल सकता है।
  • जो पटाखा न फूटे, उस पर पानी या मिट्टी डाल दें।

सिविल की इमरजेंसी में 24 घंटे सुविधा

सिविल अस्पताल की इमरजेंसी में 24 घंटे मरीजों को सुविधा मिलेगी। सर्जन, मेडिकल सर्जन के अलावा आॅन काॅल एनेस्थीसिया सर्जन के अलावा सभी डाॅक्टर सेवाएं देने के लिए तैनात रहेंगे। ट्राॅमा सेंटर में 24 घंटे इलाज होगा। एंबुलेंस के लिए जरूरत पड़ने पर 108 पर काॅल की जा सकती है।

