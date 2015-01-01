पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आवागमन:दो माह बाद सिटी स्टेशन से चलीं पांच ट्रेनें, आज 6 ट्रेनें और होंगी रवाना

जालंधर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पहले दिन एक ही यात्री ने नहीं किया जालंधर से सफर
  • टिकटों की रिजर्वेशन से 70 हजार रुपए हुई रेलवे को आमदन

पंजाब सरकार और किसान संगठनों के बीच बनी सहमति के बाद मंगलवार को सिटी स्टेशन से 5 पैसेंजर ट्रेनें, 4 माल गाड़ियां, एक पार्सल ट्रेन रवाना हुई। जबकि बुधवार को 6 ट्रेनें रवाना होंगी। हालांकि मंगलवार को जंडियाला में किसानों ने ट्रैक जाम रखा, जिस कारण अमृतसर जाने वाली रेलगाड़ियों को डायवर्ट करके वाया ब्यास, तरनतारन, भगतांवाला से चलाए जाने का निर्णय लिया गया है।

रूट गोइंदवाल साहिब की तरफ से अमृतसर ट्रैक पर शिफ्ट किया गया, जहां कई ट्रेनें घंटों फंसी रहीं। यह रूट सिंगल लाइन सेक्शन है, जिस कारण यहां 50 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटा स्पीड लिमिट तय है। इस कारण रेलवे ने सिर्फ दो अप-डाउन एक्सप्रेस ट्रेनें चलाने का निर्णय लिया है। सिटी स्टेशन से मंगलवार सुबह 5 बजे गोल्डन टेंपल, शाम 7 बजे पश्चिम एक्सप्रेस, सरयू यमुना एक्सप्रेस, शहीद एक्सप्रेस और सचखंड एक्सप्रेस जालंधर से अमृतसर के लिए रवाना हुईं।

बड़ी बात यह है जालंधर पहुंची पांच ट्रेनों से 166 यात्री जालंधर उतरे और एक भी यात्री यहां से सवार नहीं हुआ। इसके अलावा रेलवे ने जालंधर से बुक हुईं 250 टिकटों से 70 हजार रुपए कमाए हैं। इसी तरह जालंधर कैंट रेलवे स्टेशन से वाराणसी-जम्मू कटरा एक्सप्रेस, अमरनाथ स्पेशल और वाराणसी के लिए तीन ट्रेनें रवाना हुईं।

  • ये ट्रेनें आज सिटी स्टेशन से चलेंगी
  • सचखंड एक्सप्रेस (02716) सुबह 6:43
  • अमृतसर-बांद्रा टर्मिनस (09626) 7:15
  • अमृतसर-हरिद्वार जनशताब्दी (02054) सुबह 8:00
  • पश्चिम एक्सप्रेस (02926) सुबह 8:57
  • अमृतसर-नई दिल्ली (02030) शाम 5:55
  • अमृतसर-सहरसा जनसेवा (05212) रात 8:00

नोट : रेलवे स्टेशन पर यात्री एक घंटा पहले पहुंचें, ताकि थर्मो स्कैन के दौरान उनकी ट्रेन न छूट जाए।

