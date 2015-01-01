पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सर्दी का कहर:10 साल में पहली बार नवंबर में जनवरी जैसी ठंड, जालंधर सबसे सर्द रहा

लुधियाना/जालंधर26 मिनट पहले
केलांग @-6.4
  • पहाड़ों पर बर्फबारी से रात और दिन का तापमान सामान्य से 4 डिग्री गिरा, 25 तक बादल छाएंगे, एक-दो जगह बारिश के आसार
  • सामान्य से 6 डिग्री तक न्यूनतम पारा जनवरी में दर्ज होता है, इस बार नवंबर में ही ऐसा देखने को मिला

सूबे मेंं रविवार सुबह से ही मौसम में बदलाव होना शुरू हो गया। पिछले 10 साल में ऐसा पहली बार हुआ है जब जनवरी की ठिठुरन नवंबर में ही शुरू हो गई। रविवार को सूबे में सबसे ठंडा जालंधर रहा। यहां न्यूनतम तापमान 3.6 डिग्री रहा है। पहाड़ों में बर्फबारी से रात और दिन का तापमान सामान्य से 4 डिग्री गिरा है। सूबे में नवंबर में औसतन न्यूनतम तापमान 6 डिग्री रिकॉर्ड हुआ है जो अब तक 10 साल में सबसे कम है।

जनवरी में सामान्य से 6 डिग्री न्यूनतम तापमान दर्ज होता है, लेकिन इस बार नवंबर में ही ऐसा देखने को मिला। शनिवार रात और रविवार तड़के तक न्यूनतम तापमान 6 डिग्री सेल्सियस तक रिकॉर्ड हुआ है जो सामान्य से 4 डिग्री ज्यादा गिरा है। इस कारण कड़ाके की सर्दी सवा महीना पहले ही महसूस होने लगी है। वहीं, सूबे की रातें चंडीगढ़ के मुकाबले काफी ठंडी हो गई हैं। चंडीगढ़ में न्यूनतम तापमान 8 डिग्री तक रिकॉर्ड हुआ है, जबकि सूबे में न्यूनतम तापमान 6 डिग्री है। पीएयू मौसम विशेषज्ञ डॉ. केके गिल के मुताबिक पिछले 10 साल में पहली बार हुआ है, जब ऐसा मौसम देखा गया। वहीं, 25 नवंबर तक सूबे में आंशिक बादल छाएंगे, जबकि एक-दो जगह पर हल्की बारिश होने की संभावना है। रविवार को अधिकतम तापमान 22-23 डिग्री तक रिकॉर्ड हुआ है।

इसलिए बना ऐसा मौसम...

मौसम विशेषज्ञ के मुताबिक पिछले 5 दिन पहले वेस्टर्न डिस्टरबेंस के चलते बारिश हुई थी। फिर से एक और सिस्टम बना। जिसे अरब सागर, सर्द हवा से नमी मिल रही है। इसके चलते शाम को बादल छा गए, पहाड़ों पर हुई बर्फबारी से शीतलहर चलने से पारा गिरा है।

कहां कितना न्यूनतम पारा...

शहर तापमान
जालंधर 3.6 डिग्री
लुधियाना 4.8 डिग्री
अमृतसर 5.4 डिग्री
बठिंडा 5.4 डिग्री
पटियाला 7.8 डिग्री

