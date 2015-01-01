पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Punjab
  Jalandhar
  • Form Filed On Vishal Government Contractor And Bajwara Co operative Society, Fraudulent In Tender Of Corporation, Action Taken After One Year

धोखाधड़ी:विशाल गवर्नमेंट कांट्रेक्टर व बजवारा को-ऑपरेटिव सोसायटी पर पर्चा दर्ज, निगम के टेंडर में फर्जीवाड़ा, एक साल बाद हुई कार्रवाई

जालंधर2 घंटे पहले
करीब एक साल की लंबी जद्दोजहद के बाद निगम की शिकायत पर कमिश्नरेट पुलिस ने धोखाधड़ी के आरोप में निगम के 2 ठेकेदारों पर थाना-3 में पर्चा दर्ज किया है। इनमें होशियारपुर की बजवारा कोऑपरेटिव एंड लेबर सोसायटी और आबादपुरा के विशाल गवर्नमेंट कांट्रेक्टर का नाम शामिल है। इन दोनों ठेका फर्मों ने निगम के टेंडर में फर्जीवाड़ा किया था। दोनों मामलों में निगम के एफ एंड सीसी में फैसला आने के बाद पुलिस कमिश्नर को मेयर के निर्देश पर निगम कमिश्नर ने पर्चा दर्ज करने के लिए चिट्ठी लिखी थी लेकिन करीब एक साल से बजवारा सोसायटी और 4 महीने से विशाल कांट्रेक्टर पर पर्चा दर्ज करने का मामला लंबित चल रहा था।

मीटिंग में पार्षदों ने उठाई थी आवाज

दरअसल बीते सप्ताह निगम हाउस की मीटिंग में पर्चा दर्ज करने के लंबित मामले को लेकर पार्षदों ने आवाज उठाई थी। बताया गया था कि बीते समय में निगम ने आधा दर्जन मामलों में कमिश्नरेट पुलिस को पर्चा दर्ज करने के लिए लिखा है, लेकिन कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हुई है। तब मेयर जगदीश राजा ने कहा था कि इस मामले में पार्षदों को साथ लेकर सीपी जीएस भुल्लर से मिलेंगे, अगर पर्चा दर्ज नहीं किया तो फिर सीपी के खिलाफ सीएम कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह को लिखकर शिकायत भेजी जाएगी।

इसके बाद एक साल से फंसे मामले में पर्चा दर्ज करने की कार्रवाई की गई है। निगम का आरोप है कि विशाल कांट्रेक्टर ने वेस्ट हलके के लिए 6 ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉलियों का डीजल, ड्राइवर और दो लेबर सहित का एक साल के ठेके में फर्जीवाड़ा किया था। ठेकेदार द्वारा लेबर लाइसेंस के दिए गए कागजात लेबर विभाग से जांच में गलत निकली थी। इसके बाद एफ एंड सीसी में फैसला कर पर्चा दर्ज कराने के लिए सीपी को चिट्ठी भेजी गई थी। दूसरी ओर बजवाड़ा कोआॅपरेटिव सोसायटी ने बी एंड आर ब्रांच के टेंडर में लगाए कागजात जांच में फर्जी मिले थे, उसके बाद एफ एंड सीसी ने फैसला कर पर्चा दर्ज कराने के लिए कहा था।

